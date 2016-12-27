On H.B. 2

Lawmakers in Raleigh will be looking for gold stars and sympathy this week after finally moving toward a repeal of House Bill 2, a landmark mess of their own making. North Carolina voters should give them neither.

Last February, Charlotte passed a city ordinance designed to safeguard the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. It gave them the same protection against discrimination by businesses long afforded on the basis of race, age, religion and gender. It also said transgender individuals could use the restroom facilities of the gender with which they identify.

That last part quickly became the target of demagogues. Sexual predators will be able to prey on girls in female restrooms, they said. Never mind that 17 of the nation’s 20 most populous cities already had such provisions in place with no reported problems. Facts don’t matter to demagogues.

In March the General Assembly went into special session and rushed through HB2, which Gov. Pat McCrory quickly signed into law. HB2 says transgender people must use the bathrooms for the gender recorded on their birth certificates. It also forbids local governments from banning discrimination against lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

For good measure, the law also prevents local governments from setting a local minimum wage or adopted other local rules on employment.

As the outcry mounted, along with the damage to the state’s economy, the General Assembly leaders and McCrory stubbornly refused to consider repeal of HB2. The state became the butt of TV jokes and, more seriously, the target of boycotts.

Among the corporate expansions canceled because of HB2 was a PayPal operations center at Charlotte that would have employed at least 400. Bruce Springsteen called off a concert, while both the NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference moved sporting events out of the state.

Asheville fared better when the Southern Conference decided to keep its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments here. We suspect the city’s reputation for inclusiveness was an important factor.

Legislative leaders had suggested they would repeal HB2 if Charlotte first would repeal its ordinance. They got no takers until Monday, when Charlotte — apparently at the behest of Gov.-elect Roy Cooper — voted to wipe out its law if the state repeals HB2 by Dec. 31. McCrory has called a special session of the General Assembly for Wednesday.

Why now? Legislative leaders say the timing provides that the purpose of the law all along was to help Cooper in his campaign against McCrory.

“Today Roy Cooper and (Charlotte Mayor) Jennifer Roberts proved what we said was the case all along: their efforts to force men into women’s bathrooms and shower facilities was a political stunt to drive out-of-state money into the governor’s race,” Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a joint statement.

Ignoring for the moment the gross misrepresentation of the Charlotte ordinance, the idea that Charlotte leaders were thinking of the governor’s race is disingenuous at best. The ordinance had in fact been under consideration for more than a year and had failed in a 2015 vote.

Besides, any effort by NCGA leadership this week to cast stones regarding political power volleying is laughable after the week they’ve had. Playing the cheated political underdog at this point is yet another insult to voters’ intelligence.

Even if everything goes as planned, the damage done to the state’s reputation is a bell that cannot be unrung. Further, Charlotte’s gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents are back where they were a year ago, without the protections they deserve.

There are no clear winners from Charlotte’s surrender this week. But we hope going forward that lawmakers will put the people of North Carolina where they should have been all along — first.

— from the Asheville Citizen-Times.