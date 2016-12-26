Tournament time

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Now that Christmas is behind us, it’s time for the annual holiday basketball tournaments to crank up.

All five Lincoln county schools will be participating in a tournament, with Lincolnton, North Lincoln and West Lincoln once again playing in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash. East Lincoln will be hosting their annual Winter Jam, and the Lincoln Charter boys will head to Wilmington for the Joe Miller Invitational.

Lincolnton will host this year’s Peoples Bank Holiday Clash, which gets underway Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Lady Rebels of West Lincoln will go up against Bandys in the opener, followed by the Trojans and Rebels boys teams at 4:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., North Lincoln’s Lady Knights will take on the Lady Wolves in the first meeting between the schools this season. Then the two boys teams will battle in the final game of the day at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Game times will be the same on Wednesday, with the championships set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Lincolnton boys won last year’s championship with a 66-58 win over Bandys behind 21 points and 14 rebounds from Raekwon Long. Abbi Gwyn’s 16 points led the Bandys girls to a 59-42 championship win over Lincolnton. The Bandys girls have won the Peoples Bank tournament for seven consecutive years.

At East Lincoln, both the new and old gyms will be used to fit in eight games a day.

Things get started at 1 p.m. with the Forestview girls taking on Davidson Day in the old gym, and the Lake Norman Charter boys going against Garinger in the new gym.

Then at 2:30 p.m., the Central Cabarrus girls play Lake Norman Charter in the old gym, while North Gaston’s boys go up against Mallard Creek in the new gym.

The remainder of the games on the opening day of the tournament will be played in the new gym, with the Mallard Creek girls taking on East Gaston at 4 p.m., followed by the East Gaston boys and Davidson Day at 5:30 p.m.

The final two games on Tuesday will feature the host Mustangs. The East Lincoln girls will battle North Meck at 7 p.m., followed by the Mustang boys and Ashbrook at 8:30 p.m.

East Lincoln’s boys have won the Winter Jam the last three years. Last season, the Mustangs defeated Comenius in the championship game 78-58 behind 25 points from Sage Surratt and 23 from Cameron Dollar. Mallard Creek defeated Butler in the girl’s title game by a score of 55-39.

While there are no outstanding records coming into the boy’s tournament at East Lincoln, the girl’s side is loaded. Mallard Creek, the number one seed, is 11-0 and is led by sophomore Dazia Lawrence who averages 16 points a game.

The number two seed is Central Cabarrus with a record of 10-1. The Lady Vikings are led by senior Mahaley Holit’s 26 points per game.

And let’s not forget the Lady Mustangs. Destiny Johnson has led East Lincoln to a 7-1 start. The junior averages 24 points and 12 rebounds per contest.

Forestview (7-2) and North Meck (8-2) are also strong girl’s teams.

While each tournament should be very entertaining, the East Lincoln Winter Jam girl’s tournament has the potential to be great.

Peoples Bank Holiday Clash

Tuesday, Dec. 27

(at Lincolnton High School)

West Lincoln vs Bandys (Girls) 3 p.m.

West Lincoln vs Bandys (Boys) 4:30 p.m.

North Lincoln vs Lincolnton (Girls) 6 p.m.

North Lincoln vs Lincolnton (Boys) 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

(at Lincolnton High School)

Girl’s consolation game 3 p.m.

Boy’s consolation game 4:30 p.m.

Girl’s championship game 6 p.m.

Boy’s championship game 7:30 p.m.



2016 East Lincoln Winter Jam

Tuesday, Dec. 27

1 p.m. Girls: (3)Forestview vs (6)Davidson Day (Old gym)

1 p.m. Boys: (1)Lake Norman Charter vs (8)Garinger Wildcats (New gym)

2:30 p.m. Girls: (2)Central Cabarrus vs (7)Lake Norman Charter (Old gym)

2:30 p.m. Boys: (4)North Gaston vs (5)Mallard Creek (New gym)

4 p.m. Girls: (1)Mallard Creek vs (8)East Gaston (New gym)

5:30 p.m. Boys: (2)East Gaston vs (7)Davidson Day (New gym)

7 p.m. Girls: (4)East Lincoln vs (5)North Meck (New gym)

8:30 p.m. Boys: (3)East Lincoln vs (6)Ashbrook (New gym)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

1 p.m. Girls: #1 and #8 loser vs #4 and #5 loser (Old gym)

1 p.m. Boys: #1 and #8 loser vs #4 and #5 loser (New gym)

2:30 p.m. Girls: #2 and #7 loser vs. #3 and #6 loser (Old gym)

2:30 p.m. Boys: #2 and #7 loser vs #3 and #6 loser (New gym)

4 p.m. Girls: #2 and #7 winner vs #3 and #6 winner (New gym)

5:30 p.m. Boys: #1 and #8 winner vs #4 and #5 winner (New gym)

7 p.m. Girls: #1 and #8 winner vs #4 and #5 winner (New gym)

8:30 p.m. Boys: #2 and #7 winner vs #3 and #6 winner (New gym)

Thursday, Dec. 29 (All Games in New Gym)

10 a.m. Girl’s 7th place game

11:30 a.m. Girl’s 5th place game

1 p.m. Boy’s 7th place game

2:30 p.m. Boy’s 5th place game

4 p.m. Girl’s 3rd place game

5:30 p.m. Boy’s 3rd Place game

7 p.m. Girl’s championship game

8:30 p.m. Boy’s championship game

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN