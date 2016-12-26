Strata Solar case coming back before commissioners

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The controversial Strata Solar case will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for a third time, thanks to a ruling by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

The board first addressed the matter in 2013 when Denver residents Gary, Timothy and Virginia Dellinger requested a conditional use permit to place a 36-acre solar farm on their property. Commissioners ultimately denied the request by a 3-1 vote after residents of the nearby Sailview neighborhood petitioned based on the potential for a decrease in property values caused by the solar farm. The Dellingers decided to appeal the ruling and the case has been making its rounds through the North Carolina court system ever since.

According to county attorney Wesley Deaton, the board will be required to make a “very narrow” ruling based on one of four elements. The element in question is whether the solar farm would injure property values, according to Commissioner Martin Oakes. There will not be a new hearing on the matter and the board must make its decision based on the evidence that has already been presented.

“We’re going to have to be cautious as we proceed with this matter,” board chairman Bill Beam said. “We need to wait and see exactly what it is that we’re dealing with. We will all certainly have to do some in-depth review prior to our ruling.”

Beam, who recused himself from the board’s most recent ruling in the case in March of 2015, will vote on the matter this time around. The chairman agreed to participate at Deaton’s request, ensuring the county of a quorum that will make the meeting valid.

“I believe I have a better grasp of the case now than I did back then,” Beam said. “I do believe that it puts someone who was not a commissioner at the time of the original hearing at a disadvantage because if you have questions that you’d like to ask pertaining to the case, you can’t get those answers. All that you can do is review the case and listen to the testimony that was made at that point in time and that’s the only information that you’re allowed to base your decision on. That’s the reason I didn’t participate last time, but at that time there were a number of people on the board who had participated in the original hearing and that’s no longer the case.”

The only commissioner remaining from that original hearing is Carrol Mitchem, who also recused himself from the first two votes on the matter. He made that decision following allegations pertaining to a former business relationship he had with Strata Solar made by a now-defunct Denver newspaper. Mitchem said that he would like to participate in the forthcoming ruling, if allowed.

“I’m not planning on recusing myself this time,” Mitchem said. “I’ve been here from the beginning and I’ve heard it all. I believe that I’m sound-enough-minded and it’s been long enough that I can make an educated decision once I review the case again.”

Deaton said he will double check to make sure that Mitchem is allowed to participate, but said he doesn’t believe it will be a problem.

Newly elected commissioner Rich Permenter, a Sailview resident, plans to recuse himself from the decision.

“I will almost certainly be recused as a result of my active and public opposition to the solar farm over the past two-plus years,” Permenter said. “I will provide a detailed statement at the next board of commissioners meeting so that the board will have sufficient information to decide whether or not I should recuse myself.”

Anita McCall, the other freshman commissioner, said she has already started her review of the case by viewing video recordings of prior meetings and that she intends to participate when the matter comes back before the board.

Deaton is currently in discussions with the attorneys representing the Dellingers and the Sailview Homeowners Association to establish a date for the commissioners to make their ruling. He expects the case to be presented some time in March, but said the date is not official.

Image courtesy of LTN File