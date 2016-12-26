Sports Briefs

Organized Church Youth Group Dodgeball League

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a second organizational meeting for a church youth group dodgeball league on Tuesday, January 10 at the Lentz Recreation Center at the Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

East Lincoln to host Winter Baseball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs baseball team will be holding a Winter Baseball Camp beginning in January.

The camp is broken up into two age groups, ages 6-10 and ages 11-15, and is designed for baseball players who are serious about getting ready for the upcoming recreation, travel, showcase, middle school or high school seasons. Each age group has two sessions to choose from or you can participate in both at a reduced rate.

Athletes can choose a defensive session that focuses on individual fundamentals, players can choose infield, pitching, or catching work. There is also an offensive session that focuses on developing power, using the whole field, count-hitting and developing the mental approach to hitting.

Camp will run every Sunday for six consecutive weeks beginning January 8. The camp will be held at Triple Crown Baseball facility in Denver.

You can get a registration form at the East Lincoln High School office, the Triple Crown Baseball facility, the East Lincoln baseball website www.leaguelineup.com/eastlincolnbaseball, or email Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Scott Garrett at Triple Crown or Coach Matile at East Lincoln High School.



East Lincoln hosting Winter Softball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs softball team will be holding a Winter Softball Camp beginning in January. The camp will be every Sunday for six weeks beginning January 8 and continuing through February 12. The camp will go from from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Triple Crown Baseball/Softball facility. The camp will be broken down into defensive and offensive time, switching every other week. In the offensive section of camp, your daughter will be involved in multiple drills to improve her bunting, bat speed, using the whole field, power, base running, and conditioning. In the defensive session of camp coaches will go into great detail on proper throwing mechanics, grips and situational pitching. Catchers will learn the basics of blocking, fielding their position, receiving and proper footwork for throw downs. Infielders will work on proper fielding position, throwing position, automatic outs and the bonus plays. You can get registration forms at Triple Crown indoor baseball/softball facility, East Lincoln High School or contact Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Matile or Coach Scott Garrett, owner of Triple Crown.