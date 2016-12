Roundup

West Lincoln wrestlers place high in Cary

The West Lincoln wrestling team finished in sixth place out of 25 teams at the Mark Adams Holiday Classic at Cary High School in Cary.

The Rebels had three wrestlers take second place in their individual weight classes, Josh Garmon, Keaton Norman and Cannon Bridges.

Xander Pendergrass took third place in his weight class, and Nathan Hull had a fifth place finish.