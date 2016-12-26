Man charged with trying to use fake ID to buy Jaguar

Staff report

A Charlotte man has been charged with trying to purchase a $33,000 Jaguar automobile with fake identification and false information.

Deputies said Todde Obrien Houston, 28, went to Lake Norman Imports on Dec. 8 and used a fake identification and fraudulent information to try to purchase the car. The purchase did not go through and Houston was charged with felony identity theft and felony attempt to obtaining property by false pretenses.

Houston was arrested in Mecklenburg County, where he is also charged with multiple felonies.

Image courtesy of LCSO