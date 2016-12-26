Local musicians help keep old-time music alive

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Before radios became common, people made their own music. They learned the songs and how to play the instruments from relatives and friends. In rural areas, either during a gathering at a farm for labor-intensive projects like a pig killing, corn shucking or barn raising or after chores were done, people got together, played music and danced.

“It was a gathering of people – back before there were TVs or radios,” Donnie Cline said. “The music told a story – often this was the only way the stories of rural communities got passed on.”

The type of music that was played has many different names — old time, hillbilly, mountain, old country or old bluegrass music. It’s generally accepted that this type of music was acoustic, community-based and common in the south prior to World War II.

It was most frequently played with a fiddle leading and a banjo providing the rhythmic accompaniment, according to Cecil Gurganus, an old time musician from Todd. The banjo would be played “claw hammer” style, which is how the rhythm comes in — the player’s thumb comes down on the fifth string, which makes a syncopated beat.

“The dances I was introduced to were ‘flatfoot’ and ‘buck dancing,’” Cline said. “They called it buck dancing because they’d get the young men to dance and then the ladies. It was a way to hopefully get the younger people to meet each other.”

Cline, who has lived in Vale his whole life, loves to dance and, even at 69 years old, he still has a light spring to his step. He also plays the harmonica, spoons and just started playing the jawbone.

Cline remembers when there were “house dances” in Lincoln County. People would push their furniture aside and roll up the rugs to make room for dancing. A fiddler and sometimes a banjo player would provide the music while others would play whatever they could that sounded good, like a washboard, spoon or bones.

Buck dancing and flatfooting were usually done to fiddle-based music and involve percussive footwork. Flatfoot dancing is still common in some parts of North Carolina, according to Gurganus, and at fiddler conventions and festivals. There are even flatfoot dance competitions, which Cline sometimes competes in.

“Old time music is what people really want to dance to,” Gurganus said. “Bluegrass is really not as danceable or has the rhythm that old time music has.”

The fiddle was brought to the states by immigrants from western Europe and they played their old world songs on them.

“Many of the early North Carolinian settlers came from Scotland and Ireland,” Gurganus said. “They brought their Scottish, Irish and Celtic tunes with them from their region and then they got ‘Appalachian-ized’ or ‘mountian-ized.’ There’s a lot of crossovers between the tunes that we play that go back to a version that was documented in Europe. It just got diluted and changed by whoever played it.”

The banjo has roots in Africa. The original banjos were hollowed-out gourds with animal skin stretch over them. Prior to the Civil War, white minstrels popularized the banjo, but it was the war itself that is attributed to exposing people to the banjo for the first time. Some soldiers returned from the war with banjos and started to adapt their folk songs to them.

How the banjo got brought into the fold is not known for sure, but playing a fiddle and banjo together results in a music marriage made in heaven, a perfect union of rhythm and melody.

“People who play claw-hammer style typically don’t play with picks,” Gurganus said. “It’s a hand thing where trailing is done with your fingers. When Earl Scruggs started picking bluegrass and got that on the radio – it became popular – it was exciting and fast. Earl Scruggs used finger picks. It was a different style of banjo playing – it brought the banjo to the forefront along with or maybe instead of the fiddle because then the banjo really played the melody. Somebody told me one time that the difference between old time and bluegrass music is that old time music showcases the tune, the rhythm and the dancing whereas bluegrass showcases individual musicians.”

The guitar and mandolin made their appearances in the late 19th century.

“The mandolin, which is an Italian instrument, came in with the second wave of immigrants from Italy and eastern Europe,” Rick Ramseur, a musician and musical instrument collector living in Lincolnton, said. “In old Sears and Roebuck catalogs you’ll see Italian mandolins and guitars for sale.”

Old time music is said to be the precursor to modern bluegrass music.

“When the bluegrass music got on the radio, in a lot of areas, that became the prominent music and old time music went out of fashion and a lot of it is fashion,” Gurganus said.

No matter what the type of dancing or instruments that were played, these gatherings were very much social gatherings and are not as common as they once were, at least not in Lincoln County.

“It’s not so much in the general public’s eye. You typically can’t turn on the radio and hear old time or even bluegrass, Scottish or Irish music but it is still very much a social thing within the people that play that type of music,” Gurganus said. “It’s still very social but unless it’s in your culture realm you don’t know about it.”

Cline attributes his rediscovery of old time music in the 1970’s to helping him deal with the traumas he experienced while in Vietnam.

“I love the rhythm and story-telling of old time music,” he said. “It helped me to relax after I returned from the war. I can sit back and enjoy the music.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard