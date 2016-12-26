Lincoln Charter head discusses differences between charters, public schools

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Comparing charter schools to traditional public schools can be a quarrelsome subject. A charter school is considered a salvation by some and an organization that cherry-picks students and takes away funding from traditional public schools by others.

Charter schools are public schools authorized by the State Board of Education and are often called “schools of choice.” They don’t charge tuition and can’t discriminate in admissions. Charter schools were first formed in North Carolina in 1996 with the purpose of “improving student learning, increasing learning opportunities for all students, with special emphasis on expanded learning experiences for students who are identified as at risk of academic failure or academically gifted and encouraging the use of different and innovative teaching methods,” according to North Carolina law.

What makes charter schools different is the flexibility that they enjoy. They can use inventive instructional methods but their students must still participate in the state testing program. Unlike public schools, if a charter school is not performing adequately, it closes.

Initially, only 100 charter schools could be in operation in North Carolina and, in five years, the state reached that cap. In 2011, Senate Bill 8 was approved, removing all limits on the number of charter schools in North Carolina. To date, there are 167 charter schools in North Carolina, with approximately 80,000 students enrolled.

Currently, there is only one charter school in Lincoln County. Lincoln Charter School operates two campuses, one in Lincolnton and one in Denver, with approximately 1,997 total students enrolled for the 2016-2017 school year. At this time, Lincoln Charter is the biggest charter school North Carolina, partially because the school has students from kindergarten through 12th grade and also because the school has two campuses.

Enrollment in Lincoln Charter is based on a lottery program, according to chief administrator Jonathan Bryant. It is a public event, which happens the first Saturday in March. Every family that applies gets a computer-generated number, which represents the child or children that are part of the application. A program randomizes the numbers and generates the wait list.

“We have some preferences that are built into our lottery,” he said. “For example, if you are a child of a full-time staff member, you get enrollment priority. If a family has a student that’s currently in the school, the sibling gets higher priority on the list.”

Lincoln Charter’s diversity rate is similar to that of Lincoln County. The approximate ethnic breakdown of Lincoln Charter is 83 percent white, 4 percent African American, 8 percent Hispanic and 1 percent Asian. Lincoln County’s is 91.6 percent white, 5.9 percent African American, 7.3 percent Hispanic and 0.7 percent Asian, according to U.S. census data.

“We certainly could be more diverse but we’re a direct representative of our applicant pool,” Bryant said. “One difference between a charter school and a traditional public school is that we can cap our enrollment so we have to be the best school for our existing community but we don’t have to serve every person that comes to us, like a traditional public school does. When our school is at capacity we can look at all of those individuals and say ‘what decisions can we make that is best for the individuals that are here?’”

Charter schools do not have to provide lunch assistance for students living in poverty. However, approximately 18 percent of the students at Lincoln Charter qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to Bryant.

“We do provide lunch for students that need it and we do not accept Title 1 funds,” he said. “If a family expresses need, we try to help them. We may not have fulfilled 100 percent of what has been requested but we have been able to significantly help in 100 percent of the cases that have been presented to us.”

One financial detriment to a traditional public school is if a student enters the charter school and then decides he or she doesn’t want to stay there and returns to a public school, the funds that come from the state do not follow the student.

“On the 20th day of school we are working toward our average daily membership (ADM) and that number determines what we are funded, from a state funding perspective, which is the majority of our funding,” Bryant said. “I have heard that argument that if the student leaves the money doesn’t follow the student. That’s a debatable topic but it is a state statute. I can tell you that our ADM on the 20th day of school is very close to what our end-of-the-year ADM is. We also receive county funding and that changes every month so that money truly follows the student by month but that’s not the case with state money.”

Charter schools don’t have to have a publicly elected board like public schools do. Most of the members of Lincoln Charter’s board are elected by the school community, according to Bryant. The potential members are nominated and there’s an application and vetting process before the parents vote. There is also a member from the staff and another one elected by current members included on the board. Except for the staff member, who serves just one year, the other members are elected to serve for two years.

“We consider ourselves to be a parent-driven school,” Bryant said. “So we want to listen to what parents say, what their concerns are and what they want.”

Charter schools don’t have to pay teachers according to a set rate, they can pay them more and potentially lure them away from traditional public schools. Only 50 percent of the teachers at a charter school need to be licensed, but teachers who are teaching in the core subject areas of mathematics, science, social studies and language arts must be college graduates.

“We pay our teachers according to the North Carolina Salary Schedule, which is released periodically by the state,” Bryant said. “We do offer a supplement every year, which varies depending on the county. We have the flexibility to pay more than traditional public schools and I’m sure some charter schools do, but we don’t.”

Lincoln Charter’s full-time teachers’ salaries run from $30,885 to $56,905, according to a schedule provided by Bryant.

Charter schools also do not have to provide transportation, nor do they have to abide by bus inspections that traditional public schools do. Lincoln Charter currently runs 26 buses, morning and afternoon, and inspects its buses semi-annually, like public schools.

“Transportation has been a long-standing tradition that we’ve had in this school and it’s necessary for us to attract families and to serve families for the needs that they have,” Bryant said.

Although they have the ability to be flexible in how they teach students, charter schools are required to participate in North Carolina’s accountability program and administer end-of-grade and end-of-course tests and must provide data needed for NC Report Cards. Charter schools are also evaluated on an annual basis pursuant to the North Carolina State Board of Education Strategic Plan that was updated on Nov. 4, 2014 measuring the percentage of charter schools meeting or exceeding academic, financial, and operational goals as measured by the Office of Charter Schools’ performance framework.

“There’s two sides to that coin,” Bryant said. “We feel like, going into a charter school, it’s known that there’s less regulation. We feel this gives us the freedom to do what’s best to our community.”

Lincoln Charter teaches common core and is held to North Carolina Central Standards, according to Bryant, and the school gives all EOC’s and EOG’s that a traditional public school would give.

The North Carolina law that governs charter schools requires that if a charter school doesn’t demonstrate growth in student performance and has annual performance composites below 60 percent in any two years in a three-year period, it’s considered inadequate. If this happens in the first five years of the charter, the school must develop a strategic plan to improve student performance. If performance is inadequate in a school that has been open for more than five years, the state can terminate, not renew or seek applicants to assume the charter through a competitive bid process.

“I think that traditional public schools have challenges that we don’t have for sure,” Bryant said. “We certainly do benefit from a strong local school system. A big reason for our success is that we have very good schools in the county and I think that makes us a better school because we are forced and expected to compete with the Lincoln County public schools.”