Fla. man charged with trying to pass fraudulent checks

Staff report

A Miami, Florida man has been charged with attempting to cash a fraudulent check at a Denver business.

Deputies said that Heber Felix Susarte-Dulzaides tried to cash a fraudulent check for $7,500 at People’s Bank in Denver on Dec. 15. Deputies said he tried to pass another fraudulent check at the People’s Bank in Cornelius the next day but was arrested by Cornelius Police Department officers after a brief foot chase.

Susarte-Dulzaides, 26, was transported to the Mecklenburg County jail, where he was served felony warrants for uttering a forged instrument and attempt to obtain property by false pretenses for both incidents.

He was released from the Mecklenburg County jail after posting bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO