New charter school’s application moving forward

West Lake Preparatory Academy, a potential new charter school that, if approved, will be located in eastern Lincoln County, made it through the first two rounds of reviews by the North Carolina Charter School Advisory Board and is on its way to potential approval by the North Carolina Board of Education.

The charter school board voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to send West Lake’s application on to full review by the charter school board. A total of seven out of 11 applicants were approved at the November meeting but, of that seven, three withdrew prior to the second meeting held Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. West Lake was one of two charter schools recommended by the board to be sent to the State Board of Education. The second school approved, Bonnie Cone Classical Academy, will be opened in the University area of Charlotte if it receives final approval.

In a press release dated Dec. 16, Charter Schools Advisory Board chair Alex Quigley said the board is recommending a more aggressive review timeline so that applications have a final decision from the state board by June. Enrollment in West Lake will be via lottery, which will begin, if a charter is granted, for the first year on Feb. 17, 2018 and close on March 31, according to the school’s application.

According to the minutes of the November meeting, the charter school board members questioned numerous items in West Lake’s application including the lack of diversity of the board of the proposed school and the name of the foundation that the school will be organized under, Lincoln Charter Education Foundation, because the board members felt the name was too close to an already established charter school in Lincoln County, Lincoln Charter School.

The charter school board asked for clarifications on the school’s transportation plan in that it only allowed for one bus, the lack of flexibility in teacher salaries and the potential need to adjust the budget given that West Lake would be participating in the free and reduced lunch program.

The minutes said state Rep. Jason Saine was at the meeting to represent West Lake. Lincoln Charter Education Foundation, according to the application, was initially created by Saine and former county commissioner Tom Anderson, who will each serve on the school’s board.

Approval by the state Board of Education is not guaranteed — a total of 28 applications were completed and delivered to the Charter School Advisory Board in 2016 to open in 2017-2018 and only eight received final approval from the state board to open.

West Lake’s application indicated that it would work in partnership with the education management organization Charter Schools USA.

The school would start out as a kindergarten through sixth grade school with a projected enrollment of 661 students, increase to seventh grade in the second year with a projected enrollment of 903 students, eighth grade in the third year with a projected enrollment of 1,076 students and, by the fifth year of operation, have 1,145 students.