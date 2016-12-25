Drug suspect caught thanks to ankle monitor

Staff report

Two Lincolnton men are facing felony drug charges after leading deputies on a car chase in western Lincoln County on Monday.

Deputies said David Nathaniel Neal, 34, of Highland Bluff Court, and Travis Shane Bivens, 36, of Pete’s Road, were charged after the men fled from deputies who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Reepsville Road, near Killian Road. The men initially evaded custody. Neal has been arrested and Bivens is still at-large.

Deputies said one of the men threw a duffle bag out of the window of the vehicle during the pursuit that contained nearly three ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun, in addition to items that identified Bivens, the driver of the vehicle.

Deputies learned that Neal was in the vehicle because he was wearing an ankle monitoring device as part of his parole. Parole officers used the device to pinpoint Neal’s location during the chase.

Neal was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Bivens is wanted on charges of one felony count each of fleeing to elude arrest, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving to endanger.

Bivens was convicted in October in Lincoln County for felony sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, receiving/possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently on probation, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Neal has prior Lincoln County convictions for misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2002, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked in 2005, driving while impaired in 2014, simple assault in 2015, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015 and larceny in March. He entered prison in December 2015 and was released in July, according to Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO