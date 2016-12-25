Curtis, Saine discuss HB2

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina General Assembly is making headlines for the second consecutive week following a special session called to vote on the repeal of House Bill 2, a law that requires transgender people to use the bathroom based on the gender specified on their birth certificate.

Earlier this week, it appeared state legislators and the city of Charlotte had reached a compromise that would do away with the controversial law.

The Charlotte City Council convened Monday morning and voted to remove part of the non-discrimination ordinance passed in February that sparked the entire controversy by allowing transgender people to use the restroom of the sex with which they identify. But the city council failed to repeal the entire ordinance on Monday, much to the dismay of the GOP-dominated legislature.

“The Charlotte City Council announced dishonestly, with great fanfare, that they had repealed their ordinance, and we believed them,” state Sen. David Curtis, a Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, said. “We then found out that that was not entirely true and that they had only repealed part of the ordinance. That certainly didn’t help the situation any.”

Originally, the Charlotte City Council failed to repeal the part of the ordinance prohibiting the city from hiring contractors who have discriminated against subcontractors based on race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. In response to the outrage expressed by Republicans in Raleigh, the city council met again on Wednesday morning to fully repeal the ordinance, returning Charlotte to where it stood prior to February.

Gov. Pat McCrory called the special session for Wednesday where lawmakers debated a bill introduced by Senate Republicans for hours. The proposed bill called to repeal HB2 and initiate a six-month moratorium during which no local government would be allowed to pass an ordinance similar to Charlotte’s non-discrimination ordinance. The bill was rejected by a 16-32 vote and the special session adjourned without a repeal of HB2.

“Personally, I feel like HB2 is a good idea and I’m sure that the majority of voters in my district would support keeping HB2 in place, so I voted to not repeal the law,” Curtis said. “Sen. (Phil) Berger had conversations with a number of Senate Democrats Wednesday afternoon who all agreed to vote to repeal HB2 with the moratorium in place. After those conversations, (governor-elect) Roy Cooper called the Senate Democrats and told them not to repeal the law and so when the vote came 16 Republicans voted to repeal, 16 Republicans voted not to repeal and all 16 Democrats voted not to repeal. Who would have thought that all Democrats would vote not to repeal HB2, and that’s exactly what happened?”

State Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican, shared Curtis’ astonishment that the Democrats opted to vote against the bill proposed by Senate Republicans.

“Shockingly, it was the Democrats who killed it,” Saine said. “When we heard the news on the House side, my mind was absolutely blown. The Senate Democrats, who walked out during the original HB2 vote in March, voted not to repeal the law. That fact underscores that this is political football and the real travesty here is that real people are being played by the city of Charlotte. This is a fundraising tool for the Human Rights Campaign and (Charlotte) Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who has created nothing but chaos in the city of Charlotte since she’s been elected as mayor. The rest of the state looks at Charlotte, or the great state of Mecklenburg, and scratches their head.”

Curtis pinned the blame on Cooper and said the General Assembly is planning to repeal HB2 during their next session.

“The term HB2 needs to go away, it’s basically a toxic term now,” Curtis said. “We were certainly expecting that this morning when we woke up it would be repealed and that didn’t happen. We plan to work on some things next session that would basically not allow cities and counties to do what Charlotte did. That will make HB2 moot and then we’ll repeal HB2 during our next session.”