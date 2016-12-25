Christian Ministry gives out food, toys before Christmas

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Months of hard work and dedication culminated on Thursday morning with wheelbarrows full of food and trash bags packed with toys being distributed to hundreds of local families through the annual Christian Ministry of Lincoln County Christmas fundraiser.

The fundraiser eclipsed $100,000 through the generosity of local churches, businesses and individuals. While that number falls nearly $20,000 short of the total amount raised last year, Christian Ministry executive director Susan Brymer expects the donations to continue rolling in throughout the holiday season.

“We’re a faith-based organization and when I look outside and see all of this going on, I see Christ at work in Lincoln County in many, many different ways,” Brymer said. “The entire community comes together to make this happen each and every year. I think, for the people who take part, this is what the Christmas season is all about. This community is so generous and a year does not go by where I don’t cry. This truly is the most wonderful time of the year for us here at Christian Ministry. We work all year building up to this event and this is the highlight of the celebration of the birth of Christ for me.”

Christian Ministry assumed responsibility of the Christmas fund in the 1970’s, taking over after the event was founded by local radio station WLON and First United Methodist Church in Lincolnton.

Volunteers from all walks of life gathered at Christian Ministry from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., packing food and toys into the vehicles that lined South Poplar Street. Two volunteers, Marion Beebe and Marge Stula, have worked tirelessly over the past couple of months, organizing thousands of donated toys by age, gender and family to make sure the giveaway went off without at hitch.

“It’s a blessing and each year I love to see it all come together at the end for these families who rely on this help during the holidays,” Beebe said.

“It’s a blessing to have all of the local churches and organizations making these donations,” Stula said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service for these families and that’s the bottom line.”

All in all, the Christmas fund provided holiday meals for 592 local families and brand new toys for 679 children. Volunteers passed out donated bicycles, model trains, footballs, basketballs, baby dolls and everything in between.

“You can ask anybody who volunteers with us. They feel like they’ve been called by God to do this, or that they’ve been called by their community to do this,” Brymer said. “They see a hunger problem and they know that that’s not a church problem, it’s not a problem of just one person, but it’s a problem of the entire community that people have food. It’s the same thing with having money to pay the bills with and that’s why people donate so much money during the Christmas holiday.”

Donations can be made to the Christmas fund by calling Christian Ministry at (704) 732-0383 or by visiting the facility at 207 South Poplar Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard