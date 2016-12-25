Belcher leaving LHS, moving to district office

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincolnton High School principal Heath Belcher will be assuming a new role with Lincoln County Schools as director of human resources near the end of January, according to an email from system superintendent Dr. Sherry Hoyle.

Belcher has a long tenure of service with LCS, including serving as assistant principal at West Lincoln Middle School, principal at Norris S. Childers Elementary School and, most recently, as principal at Lincolnton High School. He has been selected two times as district principal of the year and previously district teacher of the year.

“Mr. Belcher has strong leadership skills, having served not only at the school level, but on district-level committees,” Hoyle said in the email. “He possesses great interpersonal skills as well as remaining calm in the face of challenges.”

As director of human resources, Belcher’s duties will include management of the LCS workforce through hiring, recruiting and assisting school administrators through the employment process, according to Hoyle’s email. He will also be part of transitioning the system to a new state online platform for human resources, which encompasses licensure, applications and employment records. He will also be in charge of employee recognition and overseeing evaluation processes for employees.

Hoyle said the system is still in the process of finalizing the selection of a principal for Lincolnton High School.

Image courtesy of LTN File