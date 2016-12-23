Updating victims of sterilization program

With the end of 2016 just days away, victims of North Carolina’s forced sterilization program have yet to receive their last payment — or the simply courtesy of a written update from the state. The lack of an update is shameful.

The state last gave the victims an update in June, and that letter only came after weeks of pushing by the Journal editorial board. The situation has changed little since then: The final payments are still being held up by appeals to the state Supreme Court by those who did not qualify for compensation. Then, as now, we urge the court to speed up its work.

And we call on the state to update the victims, several of whom have been asking our editorial board what the holdup is. We’re happy to explain it to them. But we worry about all the victims who don’t know to call us. The state, through its Industrial Commission and Department of Administration, should be updating all the victims.

The Journal revealed the program’s brutal inner machinations 14 Decembers ago in the series “Against Their Will.” North Carolina ran one of the most aggressive sterilization program in the country from 1929 through 1974, rendering barren more than 7,600 men, women and children, deciding, on often shaky evidence, that they were mentally or physically unfit to reproduce. But victims we know who had a child before the state got to them have proved to be excellent parents, and their children have carved out successful careers, giving the lie to the state program.

The Journal editorial board, former state Rep. Larry Womble of Winston-Salem and former state House Speaker Thom Tillis pushed for reparations for the sterilization victims. Womble, a Democrat, and Tillis, a Republican, joined forces to right a wrong that Democrats had created and failed to correct. Theirs was a strong show of bipartisanship for the best of causes.

North Carolina got a lot right in 2013 when it became the first state in the nation to approve compensation for victims of forced sterilization. The first checks went out in the fall of 2014. A second check went out a year later. Since then, nothing has happened. The final check, which should bring the total compensation for each victim to more than $45,000, has yet to go out.

The money for the more than 200 qualified victims is there by law, part of a $10-million pool approved by the legislature and Gov. Pat McCrory. The victims we talk to, of modest means and haunted by mental and physical pains from their operations, are anxious about their final payments. After what the state did to them all those years ago, they, understandably, don’t trust the government.

The state’s highest court must pick up the pace on the appeals. And the McCrory administration should give these victims the simple courtesy of an update letter. That would be only decent for these victims who were treated so indecently by the state.

— from the Winston-Salem Journal