Swimmers participate in county meet

Staff report

The Lincoln County Swim Meet recently took place at the Belmont Stowe YMCA. Listed below are the winners of each event.

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

(1)East Lincoln (2:18.91) Shelby Auvil, McKenzie Marino, Taylor Barrineau, Kali Krehnbrink.

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

(1)Lincoln Charter (1:51.00) Jackson Law, Neal Stratton, Zack Whipple, Grant Swicegood.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle

(1)Chloe Harris – Lincoln Charter 2:01.53; (2)Sarah Bartro – North Lincoln 2:28.36; (3)Mariah Watson – Lincoln Charter 2:33.09.

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle

(1)Zack Whipple – Lincoln Charter 1:51.36; (2)Joe Loendorf – East Lincoln 1:51.50; (3)Grady Bartro – North Lincoln 2:09.03.

Women’s 200 Yard IM

(1)Alexandria Baker – Lincoln Charter 2:13.13; (2)Madison Wilson – Lincoln Charter 2:50.90; (3)McKenzie Marion – East Lincoln 3:06.05.

Men’s 200 Yard IM

(1)Jackson Law – Lincoln Charter 2:24.14

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle

(1)Kali Krehnbrink – East Lincoln 26.29; (2)Taylor Barrineau – East Lincoln 28.57; (3)Regan Lang – North Lincoln 29.40.

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle

(1)Grant Swicegood – Lincoln Charter 24.30; (2)Neal Stratton – Lincoln Charter 24.75; (3)Isaac Jessen – Lincoln Charter 27.50.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly

(1)Chloe Harris – Lincoln Charter 1:00.23; (2)Mariah Watson – Lincoln Charter 1:18.04.

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly

(1)Joe Flannagan – Lincoln Charter 1:09.83; (2)Mauricio Lozano – Lincolnton 2:12.46.

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

(1)Kali Krehnbrink – East Lincoln 1:01.03; (2)Julianna Lappin – Lincoln Charter 1:04.50; (3)Taylor Barrineau – East Lincoln 1:06.08.

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle

(1)Grant Swicegood – Lincoln Charter 55.31; (2)Nate Kinsch – East Lincoln 1:05.59; (3)Jake Suminguit – Lincoln Charter 1:05.72.

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle

(1)Alexandria Baker – Lincoln Charter 5:28.21; (2)Sarah Bartro – North Lincoln 6:39.72.

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle

(1)Zack Whipple – Lincoln Charter 4:57.73; (2)Grady Bartro – North Lincoln 6:00.51; (3)Kale McIntosh – North Lincoln 6:39.97.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

(1)Lincoln Charter (1:48.35) Julianna Lappin, Mariah Watson, Chloe Harris, Alexandria Baker.

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

(1)Lincoln Charter (1:40.64) Jackson Law, Grant Swicegood, Neal Stratton, Zack Whipple.

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke

(1)Shelby Auvil – East Lincoln 1:14.73; (2)Madison Wilson – Lincoln Charter 1:16.93; (3)Lauren Mize – Lincoln Charter 1:23.62.

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

(1)Jackson Law – Lincoln Charter 1:00.98; Neal Stratton – Lincoln Charter 1:01.67; Jack Collins – East Lincoln 1:14.89.

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

(1)Regan Lang – North Lincoln 1:24.81; (2)Julianna Lappin – Lincoln Charter 1:26.81; Megan Minaudo – Lincoln Charter 1:30.84.

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

(1)Evan Barrineau – East Lincoln 1:16.72; (2)Jake Suminguit – Lincoln Charter 1:21.79; (3)Kale McIntosh – North Lincoln 1:22.11.

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

(1)Lincoln Charter (4:07.16) Chloe Harris, Mariah Watson, Julianna Lappin, Alexandria Baker.

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

(1)Lincoln Charter (4:17.59) Isaac Jessen, Will Mackey, Noah Watson, Joe Flannagan.

Dual Team Scores

Women

Lincoln Charter 474, East Lincoln 296

West Lincoln 469, North Lincoln 80

West Lincoln 478, Lincolnton 87

Lincolnton 99, North Lincoln 80

Lincoln Charter 510, West Lincoln 382

Lincoln Charter 500, North Lincoln 74

Lincoln Charter 510, Lincolnton 85

West Lincoln 410, East Lincoln 328

East Lincoln 323, North Lincoln 76

East Lincoln 331, Lincolnton 87

Men

Lincoln Charter 690, North Lincoln 203

Lincoln Charter 659, East Lincoln 279

East Lincoln 416, Lincolnton 246

East Lincoln 416, North Lincoln 236

Lincoln Charter 702, Lincolnton 193

Lincoln Charter 710, West Lincoln 75

Lincolnton 268, North Lincoln 259

Lincolnton 293, West Lincoln 108

North Lincoln 261, West Lincoln 103

East Lincoln 441, West Lincoln 92

Combined

West Lincoln 586, Lincolnton 380

Lincolnton 367, North Lincoln 339

Lincoln Charter 1220, West Lincoln 457

Lincoln Charter 1190, North Lincoln 277

Lincoln Charter 1212, Lincolnton 278

East Lincoln 769, West Lincoln 502

East Lincoln 739, North Lincoln 312

East Lincoln 747, Lincolnton 333

Lincoln Charter 1133, East Lincoln 575

West Lincoln 572, North Lincoln 341