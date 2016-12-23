Roundup

Wednesday

Basketball

Girls: East Lincoln 70, Comenius 49

Destiny Johnson scored 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Lady Mustangs rolled over Comenius 70-49 in a nonconference game at East Lincoln. Johnson also dished out 8 assists and had 4 steals and 4 blocked shots. Ciara McClain had 13 points and 11 rebounds for East Lincoln and Brianna Tadlock had 16 points and 5 rebounds. Eboni Tinsley added 10 points for the Lady Mustangs who improved to 7-1.

Comenius was led by Erin Cepeda’s 30 points. The Knights fall to 8-3.

The Lady Mustangs will play North Meck Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at East Lincoln in the first round of the East Lincoln Winter Jam tournament.

Comenius 10 12 6 21 – 49

East Lincoln 15 22 18 15 – 70

Comenius: Erin Cepeda 30, Olivia DeRienzo 10, Grace Battle 6, Rachel Lavka 3. East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 29, Brianna Tadlock 16, Ciara McClain 13, Eboni Tinsley 10, White 2.

Boys: Comenius 80, East Lincoln 74

The Mustangs fell at home to Comenius Wednesday afternoon in a nonconference game.

The Knights had three players in double figures, led by Kamil Chapman who had a game-high 31 points. Monte Horne added 11 and Brandon Burford had 10 for Comenius who improved to 11-3. East Lincoln had four players in double figures, led by Coleson Leach with 18. Sidney Dollar added 16 points, John Bean 13 and Allden Horne 11 for the Mustangs who fall to 4-4.

East Lincoln will be back in action on Tuesday night when they face Ashbrook in the first round of the East Lincoln Winter Jam tournament at 8:30 p.m.

Comenius 22 12 26 20 – 80

East Lincoln 14 16 24 20 – 74

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 18, Sidney Dollar 16, John Bean 13,

Allden Horne 11, DeMattia 7, Burleson 9, Matz 0, L. Zirkle 0. Comenius: Kamil Chapman 31, Monte Horne 11, Brandon Burford 10, Obidike 9, N. Hodge 7, S. Hodge 6, Oglesby 4, Inetanbar 2.