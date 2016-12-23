Obituaries — 12-23-16

William Eugene Holloway

William Eugene Holloway, age 66, of 902 Car Farm Road, Lincolnton transitioned on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at CMC-Main, Charlotte.

He was born in Lincoln County, North Carolina on January 4, 1950 to the late Robert Holloway, Sr. and the late Genella Link Holloway. In addition to his parent he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Holloway, Jr.

He graduated from Lincolnton High School and attended A & T University. Early in life he was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, later in life he joined Poplar Springs A.M.E. Zion church. He was employed with Lincoln County Communications, Carolina Freight Carriers and North Carolina Department of Corrections during his life. He was a member of Lomax Lodge No. 29.

Funeral service is Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs A.M.E. Zion Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date.

Those left to cherish fond memories are his loving wife of thirty two years, Gale Bess Holloway of the home; son, William Chavin Holloway (Tomika) of Greensboro; daughter, Teresse Bess of Lincolnton; two sisters, Rena Holloway Gaspard (Will) of Lacombe, LA; Frances Holloway Hodges (Jasper) of Temple Hills, MD; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Holloway family.

Billy Lee Richard

Mr. Billy Lee Richard, age 78, of Lee Lawing Road in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bud Painter and Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, December 23, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Richard was born July 21, 1938, in Lincoln County, to the late Marion Gilbert Richard and Dorothy Elizabeth Beal Richard. He worked as a brick mason and was the owner of Richard Masonry for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Hazeleen Abernethy Richard of the home; a son, Michael Scott Richard, and wife Myra, of Lincolnton; a daughter, Robin Lisa Keever, and husband Eddie, of Lincolnton; a grandson, Matt Keever, and wife Mary, of Mooresville; a granddaughter, Magean R. Burke, and husband Randy of Lincolnton; and a great-granddaughter, Ella Leigh Burke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6714 E. Highway 150, Maiden, NC 28650.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Richard family.

Wanda Daniels Boling

Wanda Daniels Boling, age 74, of Fox Den Circle in Iron Station, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today, December 23, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terrill Crump officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Mrs. Boling was born August 12, 1942, in in Spartanburg County, S.C., to the late Floyd and Geneva Allison Daniels. She was a devoted wife and loving mother.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Boling, of the home; two sons, Eric Boling, and wife Karen, of Iron Station, and Derek Boling, and wife Pam, of Shelby; and three granddaughters, Candice Jordan, and husband Todd, of Iron Station, and Abby Boling and Ashley Boling, both of Shelby.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Boling family.

Albert Littlejohn

Albert Littlejohn, 67, formerly of Lincolnton died on December 20, 2016.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.

Geneva Bumgarner Gardner

Newton – Geneva Bumgarner Gardner, 91, died on December 20, 2016.

The family will receive friends on today from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Maiden City Cemetery.

The Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden is serving the Gardner family.

Sylvia Jean Wise

Sylvia Jean Wise, 75, of N. Wilkesboro died on December 21, 2016.

No Service is planned at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Wise family.

Catherine Harfield Collins

Catherine Harfield Collins, 55, of Denver died on December 19, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Collins family.

Helen Leona Wellman

Helen Leona Wellman, 84, of Lawndale died on December 22, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on December 26, 2016 at Zion Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. December 26, 2016 at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Wellman family.

Dorothy Rebecca Sigmon

Dorothy Rebecca Sigmon, 88, of Conover died on December 22, 2016.

No Service is planned at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Sigmon family.