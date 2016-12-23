Local runners win 5k, donate gifts to kids

Staff report

East Lincoln High School students Olivia Humphrey and Aidan Morrison and Anthony Famiglietti, a local Olympian who now coaches local youth runners, won their respective divisions in the recent Pay It Forward 5K in Mooresville. The three decided to pool their money, according to East Lincoln track coach Melvin Morrison and purchased gifts for local foster children.

“Paying it Forward, that’s what it is all about,” Famiglietti said in a press release. “God has blessed me with a talent to work with young runners to help them improve. It gives me great pleasure when I see them reach times they did not think were possible and to watch the big smiles it brings was incredible. I am blessed at age 38 still able to keep the legs moving at such a fast turnover pace.”

Humphrey who is the the SD-7 Women’s Runner of the Year and does a lot of charity work throughout the year said that she decided to pool her money with Morrison and Famiglietti because it was such a great cause and it will help the children have a better Christmas.

Image courtesy of Contribu