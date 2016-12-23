Freshman Robinson helps Wolves get past Forestview

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Kris Robinson scored 19 points, including making good on five three-pointers, helping the Wolves defeat Forestview 76-58 Thursday night at Lincolnton.

Robinson moved into the starting spot that was vacated earlier in the week when it was announced that Cordel Littlejohn would be moving to Georgia.

After Forestview jumped out to a 11-2 lead to start the game, the Wolves fought back to tie the game at eleven all. With both teams shooting poorly, the lead switched hands back and forth throughout the second quarter, and the game was tied 26-26 at the break.

But the Wolves picked up the intensity in the second half, and also shot the ball much better. Lincolnton scored 26 points in the third period alone, thanks in part to the three-point shooting of Robinson and Robbie Cowie, and several buckets in the lane by Sage Surratt.

And when Surratt buried a three at the end of the quarter, the Wolves had opened up a 52-44 lead and had taken control of the game.

The Jaguars made several attempts at runs to try and climb their way back into the game, but could get no closer than ten points early in the final period.

“We were not mentally into the game tonight,” said Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie. “And I’ll take credit for us not being ready. But the intensity picked up in the second half.”

Lincolnton took care of the ball down the stretch, and knocked down free throws to hold off any threat of a Forestview rally. The Wolves committed just nine turnovers in the game.

Surratt led all scorers with 32 points, making good on eleven of 17 free throw attempts. Cowie added 16 points, including 4 three-pointers.

Lincolnton made 10 three-pointers as a team, and connected on 18 of their 24 free throw attempts.

When asked about the shooting of his young freshman, Cowie said, “Kris has a great opportunity on our basketball team, and he took advantage of it tonight.”

The Jaguars (3-8) were led by Robert Cherry, Malik Hatten and Darian Anderson who scored eleven points each, and John Gibbs who added 10. Forestview only made six of their 16 foul shots.

The Wolves improved to 3-0 on the season, and will host the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash which begins Tuesday.

“We have high expectations,” Cowie said. “We can be a really good team. We have areas that we need to improve, and I feel 100 percent certain that it’s going to happen.”

Forestview 17 9 18 14 – 58

Lincolnton 13 13 26 24 – 76

Forestview: Malik Hatten 11, Darian Anderson 11, Robert Cherry 11, John Gibbs 10, Stone 8, Booker 5, Reinhardt 2. Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 32, Kris Robinson 19, Robbie Cowie 16, Sherrill 7, Harris 2.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / Lincoln Times-News