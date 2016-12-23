Criminal Charges — 12-23-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Deborah Kaye Christian-Laux, 62, of 855 Ivey Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 18 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and cruelty to animals.
- Hon Co Lieu, 57, of 1923 Hidden Valley Ave. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 19 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Katherine Stewart Norrick, 26, of 105 Black Av. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 19 with three counts each of breaking and entering place of worship, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiring breaking or entering building with intent to commit felony or larceny, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of felony aid and abet larceny. A $25,000 bond was set.
- Jimmy Wayne Adams Wassler, 21, of 608 Fran Av. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 19 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Mineka Gibson, 29, of 1749 Wandering Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 19 with two counts of injury to personal property.
- Jenson Scott Payseur, 32, of 2740 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 19 with one count each of civil order for arrest of child support and true bill of indictment. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Angela Ruth Greason, 52, of 3129 Cansler Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 19 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Amber Denise Woody, 24, of 3129 Cansler Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 19 with one count each of control substance schedule II and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Andrew Wehunt, 34, of 508 Willow St. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 20 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and civil order for arrest of child support. A $2,500 cash bond was set.
- Ashley Leanne McKnight, 25, of 114 Eli St. in Gastonia was charged on Dec. 20 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Donald Dean Daniels, 30, of 252 Sedyewood Ln. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 20 with one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Samantha Annette Thomas, 27, of 3544 Jeanette Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 20 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Pamela Carpenter Mixon, 50, of 4500 Ritchie Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 20 with one count of failure to appear.
- Matthew David Hornal, 32, of 203 E. Rockingham Rd. in Maxton was charged on Dec. 20 with three counts of failure to appear, one count each of civil order for arrest of child support, failure to comply, and non-support family.
- Sandra Lynn Gaul, 46, of 1256 Clarence Beam Rd. Cherryville was charged on Dec. 20 with two counts each of attempt and conspiracy, selling or delivering control substance schedule I, one count each of maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule IV. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- David Nathaniel Neal, 34, of 1037 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 20 with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, felon possessing firearm, possession of control substance schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Donald Joseph Gaul, 52, of 1256 Clarence Beam Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 20 with three counts of attempt and conspiracy. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
- Morgan Gabrielle Ellis, 21, of 349 Grandview Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 20 with one count each of possession of marijuana exceeding ½ oz and all other liquor law violation. A $2,500 bond was set.
- George Rankin Hayes Sr., 45, of 3129 Cansler Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 20 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule IV, weapon possession by felon of prohibited firearms, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of control substance schedule III.
- Thomas Christopher Banks, 29, of 285 Nc 274 Hwy. in Vale was charged on Dec. 21 with one count each of forgery bank notes, possession of control substance schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Anthony Sisto Fea, 56, of 2626 Nc 73 Hwy in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 21 with one count of public assist.
- Jennifer Leigh Taylor, 22, of 502 N. State St. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 21 with one count each of second degree trespassing, communicating threats, and harassing phone or obscene calls.
- Brandon McCartha, 37, of 203 Ratchford Farm Rd. in Gastonia was charged on Dec. 21 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
- David William Johnson, 35, of 7494 Timber Ridge Tr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 21 with one count of failure to appear.
- James Norman Merriam, 39, of 2485 Swanson Rd. in Crouse was charged on Dec. 21 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II and selling or delivering control substance schedule II. A $9,000 secured bond was set.
- Jerry Norman Vancise Jr., 40, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 21 with three counts each of selling or delivering control substance schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II, one count each of conspiracy and misdemeanor larceny.
- Scott Wesley McClain, 35, of 3018 Drake Dr. in Stanley was charged on Dec. 21 with one count of attempt and conspiracy. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven Chad Lawrence, 36, of 138 Woodvale Cir. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 21 with one count of DV protective order violation.
- Carrie Bivens Beard, 42, of 1281 Petes Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 21 with one count of misdemeanor aiding and abetting. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
