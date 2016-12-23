Around Town — 12-23-16

FRIDAY

Play

Augustana Lutheran Church, located off of Hwy. 70 SE, 1523 16th Street SE in Hickory will hold Children’s Christmas play “The Holy Manger: The first Might Fortress at 6 p.m. For more information go to augustanalcms.360unite.com.

SUNDAY

Play

Augustana Lutheran Church, located off of Hwy. 70 SE, 1523 16th Street SE in Hickory will hold Christmas Day Divine Service “Soli Deo Gloria: The God Alone by the Glory” at 10:30 a.m. For more information go to augustanalcms.360unite.com.

Candlelight Service

First Baptist High Shoals, located at 600 N. Lincoln St. in High Shoals will host a Christmas Day Candlelight Service at 10 a.m. Rev. Dough McClain, Pastor. For more information please call (704) 735-5652.