Wolves Littlejohns moving to Georgia

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cordel Littlejohn and brother Jamal plan to move from Lincolnton to Roswell, Georgia at the end of the school semester.

Standout athletes on the football field and on the basketball court, the two will begin classes at Roswell High School on January 9, the latest date to start and be eligible for football the following fall.

The elder Littlejohn set several school records this past season on the football field. The junior passed for 3,655 yards and 50 touchdowns, as the Wolves had their highest scoring offense in school history, averaging 48 points a game. The quarterback completed 62 percent of his passes.

Cordel Littlejohn also ran for 320 yards, and another six touchdowns. For his career, he has thrown for 5,610 yards and 74 scores. Cordel Littlejohn threw for a county-record 8 touchdowns on December 2 against Hendersonville, just one shy of the state record.

Jamal Littlejohn just finished his sophomore season at Lincolnton. The younger brother ran for 260 yards on 33 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Both brothers were starters on the Wolves basketball team that opened the season last Friday at East Lincoln. The Littlejohns have left the basketball squad to prepare for their move in January.

“This is going to get them out of their comfort zone,” said Charles Littlejohn, father of Cordel and Jamal. “It will challenge them as football players and in life.”

Cordel Littlejohn helped lead the football team to back to back 2A Western Regional finals appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Roswell High School is a 7A school located just north of Atlanta. The football team won state titles in 1968, 1970 and 2006. This season, Roswell finished 14-1, losing to Grayson in the state championship game 23-20 in overtime. The team also fell in last year’s state title game.

This year’s squad will graduate 20 of the 22 starters.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN