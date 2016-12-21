Trio arrested on drug charges after citizen complaints

Staff report

Three Vale residents are facing felony drug charges after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a citizen complaint about a home on Cansler Road in western Lincoln County.

Deputies said George Rankin Hayes, 45, Amber Denise Woody, 24, and Angela Ruth Greason, 52, all of 3129 Cansler Road, were arrested after deputies served a search warrant at the home on Monday. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, a handgun, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia associated with the use and sale of drugs, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said several citizen complaints about the home led to a surveillance operation conducted by detectives, who gathered enough information to secure a search warrant.

Hayes was charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Woody was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

Greason was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

Hayes has a criminal record in Lincoln County dating back to 1988, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He was convicted of larceny over $200 in 1988, felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering in 1991, attempted escape from jail in 1991, felony receiving stolen goods and breaking and entering vehicles in 1993, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 1995, assault on a female in 2008, assault on a female in 2009 and felony breaking and entering and larceny over $1,000 in 2011. He was sentenced to more than a year in prison in 2011.

Image courtesy of LCSO