Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Basketball

Comenius at East Lincoln 2 p.m.

Wrestling

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

Thursday, Dec. 22

Basketball

Forestview at Lincolnton (Boys only)

Wrestling

West Lincoln at Cary Tournament

Friday, Dec. 23

Wrestling

West Lincoln at Cary Tournament