Roundup

Tuesday

Basketball

Boys: Lincolnton 94, Bandys 76

Sage Surratt scored a career high 55 points in the Wolves win at Bandys. Robbie Cowie added 14 for Lincolnton who improves to 2-0. The Wolves will host Forestview Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 55, Robbie Cowie 14, Sherrill 8, Robinson 5, Harris 4, Hoover 3, Diaz 3, Evans 2. Bandys: JaTay Culliver 24, Charlie Styborski 18, Austin Gwyn 14, Dylan Reed 10, Maxwell 8, Gentle 2.

East Lincoln 75, Bunker Hill 50

The Mustangs led 42-25 at break and cruised in the second half for a 75-50 win in the SD-7 conference game Tuesday night at Bunker Hill.

John Bean led the Mustangs with 17 points, while Coleson Leach added 15. Alec Burleson and Allden Horne had 13 each.

Carrington Chapman led the Bears with 13 points, and Byron Tate added 11.

East Lincoln (2-1, 4-3): Coleson Leach 15, John Bean 17, Allden Horne 13, Alec Burleson 13 DeMattia 6, S. Dollar 6, Welborn 3, Matz 2, L. Zirkle 0.

Bunker Hill (0-3, 2-7): Carrington Chapman 13, Byron Tate 11, Isenhour 9, Fletcher 6, Perdue 4, McDaniel 4, Maske 2, Propst 1.

Girls: East Lincoln , 62 Bunker Hill 44

Destiny Johnson scored 32 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Mustangs in the SD-7 win. Eboni Tinsley added 14 points and 7 rebounds. East Lincoln will host Comenius today.

East Lincoln 13 14 17 18- 62

Bunker Hill 13 6 10 15- 44

East Lincoln (6-1, 3-0): Destiny Johnson 32, Eboni Tinsley 14, Tadlock 9, McClain 5, White 2.

Bunker Hill (1-8, 1-2): Crystany White 16, Madison Stotts 16, Moser 7, Sigmon 3, Hush 2.

Wrestling

Lincolnton 66, Bandys 9

Newton-Conover 54, West Lincoln 18