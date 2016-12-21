Rebels get past Newton-Conover

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

West Lincoln rolled to their third straight win with a 58-46 home win over the Red Devils Tuesday night.

Dalton Brooks poured in 26 points to lead the Rebels, including knocking down 8 three-pointers.

West Lincoln jumped out early with an 11-2 lead through the first period. But by the quarter’s end, Newton-Conover had trimmed the lead to two at 13-11.

However, the Rebels limited the Red Devils to just 2 second-quarter points, taking a 26-13 lead into the half.

The West Lincoln offense then picked things up in the third period, scoring 22 points and increasing the lead to 20. Brooks had 14 of his game-high 26 in the quarter.

The Rebels rested many of their starters in the final period, and held off Newton-Conover down the stretch for the Southern District-7 2A victory.

McClendon scored 15 points for West Lincoln, who played hard from start to finish. Dallas Bridges added 8 points.

Byrd led the Red Devils with 26 points, including 20 that came in the second half. No other Newton-Conover player scored in double figures.

With the win, the Rebels improved to 4-6 overall, and are off to a 2-0 start in conference play. The Red Devils fall to 0-9 on the season, and 0-3 in the SD-7.

West Lincoln will be back in action next Tuesday in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash. They will play Bandys at 5 p.m. at Lincolnton High School

Newton-Conover 11 2 15 18 – 46

West Lincoln 13 13 22 10 – 58

N-C: K. Byrd 26, Carlton 6, Martinez 4, Cowend 3, Smith 2, Eller 2.

West Lincoln: Dalton Brooks 26, Kabian McClendon 15, Bridges 8, Franklin 4,Willis 4, Herrick 1.

Girls: Newton-Conover 52, West Lincoln 27

Newton-Conover 14 17 14 7 – 52

West Lincoln 3 9 8 7 – 27

N-C: Hannah Stull 17, Egypt Finger 14, Eller 8, Cornwell 6, Chambers 3, Artis 2.

West Lincoln: Willis 7, Wyant 6, Gilmore 5, Simmons 4, Elmore 3, Goins 2.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN