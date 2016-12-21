Reader’s Forum

Response to Curtis, Saine

According to Sen. David Curtis, Gov. Pat McCrory needed an an additional 1,075 appointees to “fix the issues”

that the governor inherited from the previous governor.

There is no doubt that Curtis is an honorable and diligent public servant, and that he will gladly supply to the Lincoln Times-News the list of the McCrory’s appointees, supplying names, salaries, experience relative to each appointment, the success of each and the total cost (salary, office rent, insurance, etc.), to assure the voters of the success of the appointees and there is no political malice intended by reducing the number to 425.

Additionally, Rep. Jason Saine stated that North Carolina traditionally has a weak governor, and, if my memory serves, his personal political experience lies with McCrory and former Gov. Bev Perdue. Is he implying Pat is a weak governor, or is he anticipating, with no with no reason to assume, as I understand the definition of “assume,” that the incoming governor will be a weak governor?

Wally Lingerfelt

Iron Station