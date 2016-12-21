Proposal for West Lincoln medical center withdrawn

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners assembled on Monday evening for their final meeting of 2016.

The commissioners unanimously approved six rezoning requests, including one that will result in an office park located between Highway 16 Business and Pilot Knob Road in Denver.

Cambridge Properties, a commercial real estate development company based in Charlotte, plans to construct three two-story buildings that will contain a total of up to 55,000 square feet. Cambridge Properties had already been approved for a separate 90,000-square-foot development to be known as Cambridge Village that will house a Publix grocery store. Cambridge Village will also be located on the east side of Highway 16, adjacent to the office park.

The two rezoning requests that inspired hours of heated discussion at a joint meeting between the commissioners and the planning board on Dec. 5 were both rescinded prior to Monday’s vote.

The first called for a 38-lot residential subdivision located on the west side of Highway 16 Bypass between Lowesville Lane and Sifford Road in eastern Lincoln County. The planning board voted unanimously to not recommend the development for commissioner approval.

The second rescinded rezoning request came from Lincolnton Main Street, LLC, and called for a 10,000-square-foot medical office building to be occupied by West Lincoln Family Medicine on the northeast corner of Highway 27 and Howards Creek Mill Road in Vale. The planning board recommended approval by a 6-3 vote, but commissioners questioned the need for a rezoning request due to an available building located one mile away that had already been zoned for general business.

In other county business, commissioners unanimously approved a contract with SCS Field Services, Inc. for design, permitting, construction and inspection for repairs to slabs at the North Brook, Owls Den, Tin Mine and Optimist Club Road convenience sites. According to public works director Don Chamblee, the slabs are in place to allow for easier drop off of waste for Lincoln County residents at the convenience sites. Chamblee expects the repairs to be completed within the next few months.

“This is a preventative maintenance project so that we don’t have to replace these slabs entirely in the future,” Chamblee said.

The board also unanimously approved a change order issued by Strickland Waterproofing for additional repairs that will be made to the James W. Warren Citizens Center. The issues that were uncovered during the demolition process were unforeseen and could not be identified on the original construction drawings, according to Lincoln County purchasing agent John Henry. The Citizens Center project is expected to be completed in late June or early July.

“I don’t think anybody knew what was underneath the facade of this building,” board chairman Bill Beam said. “I would have never guessed that the lovely block-work on the Citizens Center that we’re now trying to fix all these years later would have caused these sorts of problems.”

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.