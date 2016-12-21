Obituaries — 12-21-16

Jimmie Hester

1940-2016

Jimmie Hester, 76, passed away on December 17, 2016 at Carolinas Medical Center Lincolnton.

He was born in Lincoln County on October 14, 1940 to the late Oscar and Bertha Hedgepath Hester.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Hendericks Hester.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Dean Hester and Matt Hester; daughter, Annette Hester, all of Lincolnton; seven grandchildren, Justin Hester, Lauren Story, Megan Bowles, Matthew Hester, Ashley Johnson and Lucas Hester and Ella Hester; long-time friends, Sonja Knetter and Harry Braun; six brothers and six sisters.

Gathering for family and friends will be held Friday, December 23, 2016 at 3 p.m. at the home. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hester family.

Martha ‘Sis’ Harkey Garver

Martha “Sis” Harkey Garver, age 81, of 1456 Pressley Drive in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Andy Royals officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Garver was born April 29, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late Joe and Willie Bumgarner Harkey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Hugh Lee Garver, and a grandson, Kyle Garver. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by a son, Todd Garver of Lincolnton; three daughters, Tammy G. Baker, and husband Lee, of Lincolnton, Karen Nance, and husband Scott, of Vale, and Reginia Gee, and husband Manuel, of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Misty Baker, Dustin Baker, Christopher Nance, and Hanna Gee; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1982 Salem Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Garver family.

Rev. Mary Bertha Bostic Odom

Rev. Mary Bertha Bostic Odom, 68, of Shelby died December 17, 2016.

A funeral service will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Peoples Baptist Church with burial to follow in Oak Grove A.M.E Zion Church cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Bostic/Odom family. Sandra Jean Hayes Crumpton

Sandra Jean Hayes Crumpton, 59, of Cherryville died December 17, 2016.

All services will be private.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Fallston is serving the Crumpton family.

Charles Paul Manganaro

Charles Paul Manganaro, 93, of Hickory died December 17, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held January 3, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Saint Cecilia Parish in Ashland, Mass. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland, Mass. The family will receive friends January 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Matarese Funeral Home in Ashland, Mass.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Manganaro family.

Timothy Allen Hopp

Timothy Allen Hopp, 55, of Lincolnton died December 17, 2016.

A private memorial service was held.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton served the Hopp family.

William Eugene Holloway

William Eugene Holloway, 66, of Lincolnton died December 18, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Robert Edwin Wagoner

Robert Edwin Wagoner, 56, of Denver died on December 17, 2016.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 21, 2016 at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery Lincolnton.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver is serving the Wagoner family.

Charles Leonard Brown

Charles Leonard Brown, 89, of Lincolnton died on December 20, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 22, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on today, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.

Wanda Boling

Wanda Boling, 74, of Lincolnton died on December 20, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete at Warlick Funeral Home.

Donald ‘Don’ Ray Bradley, Sr.

Donald “Don” Ray Bradley, Sr., 90, of Newton died on December 17, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on December 22, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home Denver is serving the Bradley family.

James ‘Jim’ Dwight Gaddy, Jr.

James “Jim” Dwight Gaddy, Jr., 85, of Hickory died December 19, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on December 22, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends on December 22, 2016 following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Gaddy family.