North Lincoln’s Maness retires

Staff report

North Lincoln head football coach David Maness recently retired from his position at the school.

Maness, who spent 24 years at Aynor High School in South Carolina before going to Union High, spent the last five seasons at North Lincoln.

Maness’ 2014 team upset Lincolnton to open the season, then lost 28-27 to an East Lincoln team in week three that went 16-0 and won the 2AA state championship.

His record with the Knights was 17-38.

The search has begun at North Lincoln to find a replacement for Maness, who plans to teach through the end of this semester.