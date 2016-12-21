Hospital gives back with reading program

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Giving a book to a child is a gift that keeps on giving – not only do they get the excitement of receiving the book but they also are able to take it home and read it again and again and share that gift with a sibling, friend or parent.

For more than 15 years now, as part of Lincoln County Schools Adopt-a-School Program, Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln has donated enough money so that S. Ray Lowder Elementary School could purchase at least one book for every child enrolled in the school. These are books that the children can take home and keep and, this year, each child got two books.

“For some of our kids this is the only books that they have to call their own except for getting a library book during the week,” S. Ray Lowder reading specialist Sellers said. “To be able to re-read a story so they can work on that fluency and also just to discover that they can share the joy of reading.”

While volunteers from the hospital are at the school they read one of the books to the children so they have some familiarity with the book before they take it home, which helps with building their reading skills, according to Sellers.

“We’re very thankful for what CHS-Lincoln does for S. Ray Lowder,” principal Scott Carpenter said. “Coming in and reading to our students, donating books to them and they even provide a back-to-school lunch for our staff each year. That community service is absolutely wonderful. There are other folks that have stepped up to the plate to help this school such as First Baptist of Lincolnton. We are very well taken care of.”

Ray Lowder is a 100 percent free lunch and breakfast school, according to Carpenter.

“I tell them to take their books home and read it to a brother or sister, mommy or daddy,” CHS-Lincoln director of facilities services Roxanne Motz said. “They’re very excited about it – that’s what makes me excited to come – just to see their faces. There’s a need for everything for some of these children and there’s a lot of resources out there for clothing but not so many for books, which is why we give them.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard