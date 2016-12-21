HB2 repeal leaves both sides looking silly

Now that the battle of wills between Republicans in the state legislature and Democrats and activists in Charlotte may be nearing its end, can we all agree that the hubbub over HB2 has left North Carolina looking just a bit foolish?

As this is being written on Tuesday, Gov. Pat McCrory has called a special session of the General Assembly to consider repealing the so-called “bathroom bill,” which legislated which public restroom transgender people can use and gutted several other nondiscrimination protections in place across the state. That law was a response to a Charlotte ordinance that expanded nondiscrimination protections to transgender people.

Charlotte’s city leaders claimed that the ordinance was necessary to protect transgender people from many different forms of discrimination. That they would abandon that cause so readily in exchange for the General Assembly’s repeal of HB2 casts suspicion upon both their motives and the truthfulness of their initial claims that such an ordinance was even necessary. Democrats on the Charlotte city council have apparently abandoned the very small minority they claimed to be working to protect, for the sake of politics. Before the legislature’s special session was called, governor-elect Roy Cooper, who, as of right now, has absolutely no legislative authority, was trying to take credit for orchestrating the repeal. That might be good for optics, but it doesn’t match up with reality.

And here’s the fact that doesn’t help the GOP cause. According to a story in the Washington Post in 2015, only eight of the 30 largest cities in the United States didn’t have ordinance to protect transgender people from discrimination “in employment, housing and public accommodations.” Republicans in the legislature have touted advances in making North Carolina more business friendly, and they deserve some credit in that area. But being out of step with the majority of the major cities in the nation on a social justice issue like this one isn’t intelligent in the long-term. Like it or not, many CEO’s want to have their companies operating in locations that are tolerant of that company’s entire workforce. And, for what it’s worth, the common battle cry about men using transgender restroom permissiveness as cover to molest and rape has no basis in reality.

It’ll be nice when we can put all this foolishness behind us, but the legacy of HB2 won’t be going away any time soon. Let’s hope that the legislature now turns its focus toward making North Carolina a better place to live and work, instead of worrying about where people use the bathroom.