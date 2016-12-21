Haynes promoted to new assistant city manager position

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincolnton city manager Steve Zickefoose announced on Monday that parks and recreation director Ritchie Haynes has been promoted to a newly created assistant city manager position. Haynes will assume his new role at the beginning of 2017.

“One thing that I’m looking forward to is being more involved in the community,” Haynes said. “I’m a people-person so I enjoy going out, meeting new people and hearing their concerns. I like going through the process, but also getting to the end and knowing that we’ve accomplished something. I think the main thing for me is going to be spending time with each department, listening to their needs and assisting them in the best way that I can.”

While the City of Lincolnton has not employed an assistant city manager in the past, the new position will not require extra money to be set aside in the budget. When Zickefoose was promoted to city manager earlier in 2016 he retained his prior responsibilities as the city’s finance director. The assistant city manager will now fill the hole in the budget that had been carved out for the finance director position.

“This is new territory for the City of Lincolnton,” Zickefoose said. “What we had decided upon my appointment as city manager is that I would retain my duties as finance director, which in the past was a separate funded position. We decided that, in order to maximize our skillsets, it would be in the best interest of the city to be able to hire an assistant manager in lieu of a separate finance director. This is more of an efficiency of operations type of decision for us. We’re not really creating a new position in terms of budgeting purposes, we’re basically just reclassifying an existing position to an assistant city manager role.”

According to Zickefoose, the position will be full-time and the annual salary will come in at approximately $85,000.

Haynes grew up in Lincoln County, graduating from Lincolnton High School in 1990 before earning his bachelor’s degree in public management from Appalachian State University in 1994. He has worked with the city in various administrative roles since 2002. Haynes has served as street superintendent and assistant director of public works and has been Lincolnton’s parks and recreation director for the past decade.

“Every department has its own challenges,” Haynes said. “My experience with the city of Lincolnton has allowed me to become familiar with each department and all of the things that they do on a day-to-day basis. A lot of people don’t understand all that these departments do on a daily basis. They see a small part of it, but there is so much work that goes on behind the scenes. I’m familiar with the way the city operates and my experience in these various departments will certainly be an advantage as I adjust to this new position.”

Zickefoose said he expects Haynes to work closely with the city’s support services, which includes the public works department and parks and recreation. The new position will allow Zickefoose to continue his oversight of the city’s finances while also increasing his focus on business recruitment and the growth of the city of Lincolnton.

“I believe that Ritchie has an outstanding skillset and a solid understanding of all the departments and their functions,” Zickefoose said. “He approaches every assignment and project with a great level of detail. Ritchie has excellent interpersonal and communication skills and strives to do his very best with every situation.”

Zickefoose said he hopes to hire a new parks and recreation director in a timely fashion. Nathan Eurey, a recreation program coordinator with parks and recreation, will step in as interim director until the position is filled.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman