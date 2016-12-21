Former pastor admits to stealing nearly $1 million

Staff report

A Stanley man who worked as the founding pastor of a Huntersville church has pleaded guilty to stealing between $500,000 and $1 million from the church and its affiliated school.

Wade Malloy, 62, pleaded guilty in federal court in Charlotte on Wednesday to one count of wire fraud for stealing from Southlake Presbyterian Church and Southlake Christian Academy. Malloy could receive up to five years in federal prison and have to pay a $250,000 fine, according to a Department of Justice press release. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

Malloy’s co-conspirator in the thefts, former school headmaster Wayne Parker, previously pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from the school and was sentenced in November to serve five years in federal prison and pay more than $6 million in restitution. Documents show both Parker and Malloy used the stolen money to fund lavish lifestyles.

According to court documents, Malloy and Parker stole from the church and school from 2000 through 2014, when church officials noticed discrepancies in financial statements and both men abruptly resigned from their positions.

Malloy founded the church in 1991, according to the press release, and his responsibilities included oversight of the church’s finances. Malloy and church members created the school in 1994 and Malloy recommended in 1996 that the school hire Parker as headmaster and chief financial officer. Parker controlled the finances and bank accounts for both the school and church.

Court records said Malloy, with Parker’s help, started stealing money from the church and school in 2000 by having Parker issue him additional paychecks. Malloy also had Parker use church funds to pay for his personal expenses, including credit card payments, medical bills, cars and college tuition.

Malloy was released on bond after filing his plea. He now works as a car salesman at Victory Chevrolet in Charlotte, according to the company’s website.

