Deputies identify murder-suicide victims

Staff report

Deputies have identified two women who died in what detectives believe is a murder-suicide in eastern Lincoln County.

According to a press release, the bodies of Catherine Harfield Collins, 55, and Betina Lynn Johnson, 50, both of 3016 Madison Lane in Denver, were discovered on Monday when deputies went to serve an eviction notice at the home.

Deputies said the pair had been living at the home for six years and that Collins’s body was found in the living room and Johnson’s in a bedroom. Deputies said a shotgun was the weapon used in the deaths.

Deputies were unable to determine how long the women had been dead. There were no signs of a struggle and all of the doors to the home were locked.