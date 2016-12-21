Criminal Charges — 12-21-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Thomas Christopher Banks, 29, of 285 Nc 274 Hwy. in Vale was charged on Dec. 12 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree trespassing, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Adam Castillo Jr., 17, in 1940 W Nc 27 Hwy in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 16 with one count each of bank notes forgery and conspiracy.
- Jimmy Albert Lambirth II, 26, of 177 Jc Brooks Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 16 with one count of larceny.
- Brian Matthew Smack, 39, of 3333 Iredell Heights Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 16 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
- Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of 6520 Charleston Tr. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 16 with three counts each of larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering place of worship, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Anita Douglas Donahoo, 59, of 6280 Iris Ct. in Denver was charged on Dec. 16 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule IV and failure to appear. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- William Thomas Donahoo, 38, of 6280 Iris Ct. in Denver was charged on Dec. 16 with one count each of failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Stephanie Buchanan, 23, of 6667 Panoramic Ln. in Denver was charged on Dec. 16 with one count each of communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun.
- William Coty Smith, 25, of 330 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 16 with one count each of contempt of court or violating orders of court, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and assault by pointing a gun.
- Nina Nicole Keith, 37, of 6231 Sherwood Ln. in Denver was charged on Dec. 17 with three counts of failure to appear and one count of failure to comply.
- Timothy David French, 39, of 3460 Wilshire in Greensboro was charged on Dec. 17 with one count each of larceny of motor vehicle, abduction of children, and possession of stolen goods. A $60,000 secured bond was set.
- Cameron Kit Campbell, 23, of 2034 Gilbert St. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 17 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Timothy David French, 39, of 3460 Wilshire in Greensboro was charged on Dec. 17 with one count each of kidnapping, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, bank note forgery, and speeding to elude arrest. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- Travis Michael Pressler, 33, of 3000 Alice Flagg Ln., 306 in Indian Trail was charged on Dec. 18 with one count of failure to appear.
- Helen Alise Blackburn, 33, of 204 Proctor St. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 18 with one count of larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Catherine Smith Nivens, 50, of 3662 Oakdale Dr. in Crouse was charged on Dec. 18 with one count of communicating threats.
- Daniel Wayne Burnette, 37, of 4160 Kent St. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 18 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, obtaining property by false pretenses, and compulsory attendance law violation. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Swandy A. Ramirez Turcios, 25, of 1841 Beth Haven Church Rd. in Denver was charged on Dec. 18 with one count each of driving while license revoked, operating vehicle with no insurance and canceled, revoked or suspended certificate or tag. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Taneshia Rockell Thompson, 31, of 1812 Maple Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 18 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
