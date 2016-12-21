Area players part of national championship team
Several area youth recently participated in a youth football national championship game in Gatlinburg, Tennessee with PowerHouse football out of Mooresville. The team, a member of the Big South Youth Football league, defeated Central Tennessee in the 14-under championship game by a score of 28-0. Area players are Jayden “Bird” Tate (55), Travali Price (24), Kristjan Snyder (76), Mason Huitt (12), Shayle Gash (40) and J.J. Hutchins (32). The coaches of the PowerHouse Pride team are Ken Monroe, Jeff Phillips and Jeremy Tate. The Pride won their three games in Gatlinburg by a combined score of 58-0. This is the team’s second straight national championship.
Image courtesy of Contributed
