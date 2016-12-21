Athletes stress importance of education

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

An Olympic silver medalist, a former pro football player and two college soccer players took time out of their training schedules and shared their stories of success and failure with Lincolnton Middle School students on Tuesday at the school’s third annual Athletes for Academics.

The program was originally initiated by Lincolnton Middle School principal Dana Ayers as a way to reach out to students and make sure that those who focus on athletics know that academics are more important, but that they could be successful at both.

“We’ve had a good turnout in previous years and the kids seem to love it,” she said. “I think the important thing is that they are hearing the stories from these adults who were not always successful in school from the beginning but they realized that they had to apply their focus on school, education and grades before they can even think about the next level of play.”

This is the third time that former pro football player Tremayne Stephens has visited Lincoln Middle. Before speaking to the students, he said that, from the first time he came to the school, he realized how much the school staff and administrators cared about the kids and wanted to continue to be a part of it.

Stephens told the students that, when he was young, he asked his father what he’d need to do in order to play pro football and was told he had to work harder than anyone else because he was a “skinny, little thing.” Stephens didn’t heed his father’s advice to get up early and run until a pro football player came to Stephens’s high school and passed on the same advice.

“From eighth grade to my senior year I got up early and ran almost every single day,” he told the students. “It’s the small things that make you better and help you get what you want in life. Every single thing that you do in life requires sacrifice.”

Manteo Mitchell, a Shelby native and 2012 Olympic 4x400m silver medalist and 2012 World Indoor 4x400m gold medalist gained celebrity status at the 2012 London Olympic Games for finishing his leg of the 4x400m relay with a broken left fibula. Team USA ran the fastest time ever run in the preliminaries and went on to win a silver medal.

“I was halfway through the race when my leg broke and people always ask why I finished and I don’t know,” he said. “It wasn’t always my dream to be an Olympian but when I did finally have that dream I said to myself ‘when I get there I’m going to come home with a medal because people told me I couldn’t do that.’ There will always be times that people well tell you that you can’t do something.”

While attending Crest High School, Mitchell was a successful football player, graduated with a 4.5 GPA and received numerous scholarship offers all over the country.

“At a very, very young age my mom stressed that education would take me much further than anything else,” he said. “I couldn’t play football or do anything else outside of the classroom until I finished my homework and studied for tests.”

While he was attending high school, the football coach told him that he should run track but he didn’t think that was such a good idea at the time because running is often used as punishment in other sports. When a broken bone ended Mitchell’s football career, he took the coach’s advice and started running.

“Lo and behold, the thing that I used to hate is the thing that I actually get to travel all around the world and make lots of money doing it and I love it,” he said. “Some of you may not be good in the classroom – I understand that — but these people (pointing to teachers) standing around you have been where you are sitting. They have the tools and advice necessary to get you to that place that you want to be. They would not be in the position they are in if they didn’t love and care about you.”

The two female athletes, Jada Mauney and Hannah Siders, both students and soccer players at Belmont Abbey College, stressed the importance of being prepared for college and that academics had to have importance over athletics.

Former Lincolnton High School student and current NC State football player Darian Roseboro, was scheduled to attend the event but had to remain on campus to prepare for the Camping World Independence Bowl.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard