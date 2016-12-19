West Lincoln hands out football awards
West Lincoln recently recognized the individual award winners for the 2016 football season. Pictured are left to right: Brandon Ikard – Most Improved, Xander Pendergrass – JV Most Valuable, Jacob Burgess – Rebel Pride Award, C.J. Miller – All Conference, Jeffery Phillips – Most Outstanding Lineman, Dallas Bridges – Most Valuable Player and All-Conference, Brandon Schesny – Most Outstanding Offense. Not pictured are: Julian Brown – Most Outstanding Defense and All-Conference, Nathan Hull – All-Conference and Dawson Warlick – All-Conference.
Image courtesy of Contributed
