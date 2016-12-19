Home » Sports » Roundup

Saturday

Basketball

Boys:

Lincoln Charter 82, Hunter Huss 63

Kody Shubert scored 27 points as the Eagles improved to 11-0 with a 82-63 win over the Huskies Saturday night in the Holy Angel’s Hoops and Halos Tournament at Belmont Abbey.  Jackson Gabriel scored 20 points, including knocking down 5 of his 8 three-point attempts, and London England added 18.  Hunter Huss falls to 3-3 on the season.    

Hunter Huss        13  17  15  18  –  63

Lincoln Charter   22  21  19  20  –  82

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 27, Jackson Gabriel 20, London England 18, Knox 9, Johnson 6, Collonia 2, Davis, Mayfield.

 

Forestview 68, East Lincoln 66

Just one day after the Mustangs had lost a tough contest to county-rival Lincolnton, East Lincoln fell to the Jaguars on a buzzer-beater.  Forestview’s Robert Cherry buried a three-pointer as time expired to lift the Jaguars to a 68-66 win at the Holy Angel’s Hoops and Halos tournament at Belmont Abbey.    

Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Coleson Leach with 20 points.  Allden Horne  added 17, while Sidney Dollar and John Bean had 11 points each.

Cherry led the Jaguars with 20 points, followed by Darian Anderson with 16 and Malik Hatten with 11.  

Forestview     14  24  15  13  –  68

East Lincoln   16  13  20  17  –  66

Forestview: Robert Cherry 20, Darian Anderson 16, Malik Hatten 11, Reinhardt 7, Booker 6, Neely-Baldwin 4, Fulcamer 2, Gibbs 2, Richards 0, Stone 0.

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 20, Allden Horne 17, Sidney Dollar 11, John Bean 11, Burleson 4, DeMattia 3, Matz, L. Zirkle.

 

Friday

Basketball

Boys:

Lincoln Charter 86, Community School of Davidson 44

Lincoln Charter    12  28  29  17  –  86

Comm. Sch. Dav.  9    9   14  12  –  44

 

Alexander Central 66, North Lincoln 58

Alexander Central   19  16  10  21  –  66

North Lincoln          12    5  20  21  –  58

North Lincoln: Luke Johnson 15, Lance Bailey 15, Nick McKinney 10, Devine 6, Bolick 6, McRorie 4, Thornhill 2.  Alexander Central: Kaleb Parsons 19, Justin Dula 14, Noah Presnell 14, Blan Hodges 10, Graham 5, Wooten 2, Wilkinson 2.

 

West Lincoln 65, Bunker Hill 56

Dalton Brooks scored 20 points to lead the Rebels to the SD-7 win.  Kabian McClendon had 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Lincoln who improves to 3-7.  Hunter Herrick added 8 points and Seth Willis 6.  Dallas Bridges scored 5 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.  The Rebels will host Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

Bunker Hill     14  11  13  18  –  56     

West Lincoln   9  16  17  23  –  65

Bunker Hill: Carrington Chapman 12, Demarcus Ruff 11, Isenhour 9.  West Lincoln: Dalton Brooks 20, Kabian McClendon 15, Rylan Franklin 10, Herrick 8, Willis 6, Bridges 5.

 

Girls:

Lincoln Charter 52, Community School of Davidson 46

Lincoln Charter  15  9  10  18  –  52

Comm. School   13  15  7  11  –  46

 

Alexander Central 49, North Lincoln 36

Alexander Central  7  10  17  15  –  49

North Lincoln         3   15   8  10  –  36

 

Bunker Hill 43, West Lincoln 22

Bunker Hill     11  15  8  9  –  43

West Lincoln   3   5   5   9  –  22

 

