Roundup

Saturday

Basketball

Boys:

Lincoln Charter 82, Hunter Huss 63

Kody Shubert scored 27 points as the Eagles improved to 11-0 with a 82-63 win over the Huskies Saturday night in the Holy Angel’s Hoops and Halos Tournament at Belmont Abbey. Jackson Gabriel scored 20 points, including knocking down 5 of his 8 three-point attempts, and London England added 18. Hunter Huss falls to 3-3 on the season.

Hunter Huss 13 17 15 18 – 63

Lincoln Charter 22 21 19 20 – 82

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 27, Jackson Gabriel 20, London England 18, Knox 9, Johnson 6, Collonia 2, Davis, Mayfield.

Forestview 68, East Lincoln 66

Just one day after the Mustangs had lost a tough contest to county-rival Lincolnton, East Lincoln fell to the Jaguars on a buzzer-beater. Forestview’s Robert Cherry buried a three-pointer as time expired to lift the Jaguars to a 68-66 win at the Holy Angel’s Hoops and Halos tournament at Belmont Abbey.

Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Coleson Leach with 20 points. Allden Horne added 17, while Sidney Dollar and John Bean had 11 points each.

Cherry led the Jaguars with 20 points, followed by Darian Anderson with 16 and Malik Hatten with 11.

Forestview 14 24 15 13 – 68

East Lincoln 16 13 20 17 – 66

Forestview: Robert Cherry 20, Darian Anderson 16, Malik Hatten 11, Reinhardt 7, Booker 6, Neely-Baldwin 4, Fulcamer 2, Gibbs 2, Richards 0, Stone 0.

East Lincoln: Coleson Leach 20, Allden Horne 17, Sidney Dollar 11, John Bean 11, Burleson 4, DeMattia 3, Matz, L. Zirkle.

Friday

Basketball

Boys:

Lincoln Charter 86, Community School of Davidson 44

Lincoln Charter 12 28 29 17 – 86

Comm. Sch. Dav. 9 9 14 12 – 44

Alexander Central 66, North Lincoln 58

Alexander Central 19 16 10 21 – 66

North Lincoln 12 5 20 21 – 58

North Lincoln: Luke Johnson 15, Lance Bailey 15, Nick McKinney 10, Devine 6, Bolick 6, McRorie 4, Thornhill 2. Alexander Central: Kaleb Parsons 19, Justin Dula 14, Noah Presnell 14, Blan Hodges 10, Graham 5, Wooten 2, Wilkinson 2.

West Lincoln 65, Bunker Hill 56

Dalton Brooks scored 20 points to lead the Rebels to the SD-7 win. Kabian McClendon had 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Lincoln who improves to 3-7. Hunter Herrick added 8 points and Seth Willis 6. Dallas Bridges scored 5 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The Rebels will host Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

Bunker Hill 14 11 13 18 – 56

West Lincoln 9 16 17 23 – 65

Bunker Hill: Carrington Chapman 12, Demarcus Ruff 11, Isenhour 9. West Lincoln: Dalton Brooks 20, Kabian McClendon 15, Rylan Franklin 10, Herrick 8, Willis 6, Bridges 5.

Girls:

Lincoln Charter 52, Community School of Davidson 46

Lincoln Charter 15 9 10 18 – 52

Comm. School 13 15 7 11 – 46

Alexander Central 49, North Lincoln 36

Alexander Central 7 10 17 15 – 49

North Lincoln 3 15 8 10 – 36

Bunker Hill 43, West Lincoln 22

Bunker Hill 11 15 8 9 – 43

West Lincoln 3 5 5 9 – 22