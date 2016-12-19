Obituaries — 12-19-16

Judy Ann Brumbach Hockenbrough Eckburg

Mrs. Judy Ann Brumbach Hockenbrough Eckburg, age 70, of 2598 Queens Drive in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

A memorial service will be held in the Warlick Funeral Chapel at a later date to be announced by Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Eckburg was born December 4, 1946 in Northumberland County, Pa. to the late James and Pauline Houser Brumbach. She had worked at Bell Telephone, Wilson’s Manufacturing, Brumbach’s Auction, Sohmer Piano Co., the Lincolnton Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Eckburg of the home; one son, Terry Hockenbrough, Jr., and wife Kelly; one daughter, Tracy Troxell and husband Adam; two brothers, James Brumback, Jamie Brumbach; one sister, Carol; three grandchildren, Brandon Hockenbrough, Alyssa and Alex Troxell; stepchildren, Rich, Cindy, Jamie and John.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ASPCA c/o Wikimedia Foundation, INC P.O. Box 98204 Washington, D.C. 20090-8204 USA or Hospice of Lincoln County 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton, N.C. 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Eckburg family.

Max Wayne Eurey

Max Wayne Eurey 78 of Lincolnton died Friday, December 16th, 2016 at CHS Lincoln. Born July 12th, 1938, he was the son of the late Adam and Estelle Long Eurey.

Ex-wife Patricia Eurey of Lincolnton; a daughter Kelly M. Hughes and husband Joe of Pumpkin Center; a son Tommy E. Eurey and wife Cindy of Boger City; a brother, John Eurey and wife Ruby of Shelby, and three grandchildren Kyle and Brittney Biggerstaff and Karissa Hughes survive him.

In addition to his parents, a sister, Brenda Jones and two brothers, Herbert Euery and Bill Euery preceded him in death.

A private Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

The Eurey family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

Betty Carolyn Fox Day

Betty Carolyn Fox Day, age 63, of 2605 Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Friday December 16, 2016.

A Celebration of Life service to honor the life of Betty will be held at a later date.

Betty was born February 26, 1953 in Caldwell County to the late Knolan and Deane Parsons Fox. She was the owner and operator of Heavenly Paws pet grooming salon.

Survivors include one son, Bryan Southard of Ga.; one sister, Nonnie F. White and husband Edward of Hudson; special friends, Lale Ari, Linda Lovin, Kelly Hargadon and Bobby Rainwater.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Day family.

Laura Lee Leatherman Ramsaur

Laura Lee Leatherman Ramsaur, age 83, of Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center, and formerly of Bailey Springs Drive, died Friday, December 16, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Shoemate officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ramsaur was born March 13, 1933, in Lincoln County, to the late Ervin Oscar and Minnie Irene Cook Bollinger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Leatherman, and her second husband, Billy Ramsaur. She worked in furniture manufacturing.

She is survived by five sons, Jerry Leatherman, and wife Dot, of Conover, Herman Leatherman, and wife Rae, of Hartsville, S.C., Billy Leatherman, and wife Becky, of Lincolnton, Tommy Leatherman, and wife Sandy, of Iron Station, and Randy Leatherman, and wife Mary, of Vale; one daughter, Coleen Blackwell, and husband Darrell, of Vale; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and loving friend, Wayne Lee.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Leatherman and Ramsaur family.

Willard Roy Jonas

Willard Roy Jonas, 78, died December 14, 2016.

A memorial service was held December 17, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Community Missionary Baptist Church in Catawba. The family received friends December 17, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Jonas family.

Mary Bertha Bostic Odom

Mary Bertha Bostic Odom, 68, of Shelby died on December 17, 2016.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.

Brenton ‘Brent’ Gene Grant

Brenton “Brent” Gene Grant, 51, of Conover died on December 16, 2016.

A service to celebrate Brent’s life will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Grant family.

Les Fogel

Les Fogel, 70, of Conover died on December 16, 2016.

The family will be holding services privately.

Burk Mortuary in Newton is serving the Fogel family.

Martha Harkey Garver

Martha Harkey Garver, age 81, of Lincolnton died on December 18, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time at Warlick Funeral Home.