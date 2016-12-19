‘Elf Project’ makes season bright for local kids

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Christmas came early for some children attending Catawba Springs Elementary and St. James Elementary on Thursday thanks to East Lincoln Fire Department “elves,” area businesses and the community.

The Elf Project was first started in 2009 as a way to help underprivileged students in the community and is a joint effort between the school and the fire department, according to Catawba Springs principal Kristi Smith. People in the community donate money to take the students shopping at Wal-Mart. The program has grown to include students from St. James as well.

Area businesses provide food for a supper for the children and their families before they go shopping. This year, Chick-fil-A and Wal-Mart provided the food. Chick-fil-A also donated a small stuffed cow and a coupon for a free kid’s meal to each child. East Lincoln firefighters, other emergency response personnel from the fire station and volunteers shop with the children.

The Elf Project is an alternative to the Angel Tree Project, which is also offered at several schools throughout Lincoln County, including Catawba Springs and St. James, during the holiday season. For the Angel Tree Project, Catawba Springs staff members do the shopping for the child, wrap the gifts and give them to the child in a discrete manner.

“This year we have about 12 families that chose to do the Elf Project and St. James has about 25 families,” Smith said. “There are about 30 children from Catawba Springs that our staff is shopping for the Angel Tree Project. Each of the children write down a couple of toys that they’d like and their clothing sizes to help guide the staff.”

Throughout the year, the teachers submit names of the children that they feel need assistance and the school sends letters home to the families to get permission, according to Smith. While shopping at Wal-Mart with the children, the firefighters try to steer the children toward picking out first an outfit of clothes and then age-appropriate toys or games with what money they have left.

“Wal-Mart funds approximately $2,500 via a grant for the Elf Project,” East Lincoln Fire Chief Timothy Tench said. “The community really stepped up the first couple of years and gave us donations. During the first year we knew we had x-number of kids but we didn’t have enough money and the night before we had a room full of people – it was like a telethon and we were all on our cell phones calling everybody in our phone books for money so we’d have enough to take the kids shopping.”

Smith said that, sometimes, while they are shopping at Wal-Mart, shoppers will come up to the firefighters and ask what they were doing. Once they find out, they’d often give more money to help. All of the money that is raised for the Elf Project is raised by the community or via a grant from Wal-Mart, according to Tench.

After the children and families eat, they all go to Wal-Mart and pick up shopping carts with their names on them and head out to shop. This is the first year that Sherika Anderson took part in the Elf Project with her two children, Shaniyah Phillips, 5, and Antonio Anderson, 8.

“I have no earthly idea of what they want,” Anderson said. “It’s a struggle to do Christmas but they are always happy with whatever they get.”

Prior to getting to Wal-Mart, Antonio Anderson thought that he wanted to get to clothes but, as soon as he got there, he steered East Lincoln firefighter Bob Wallace toward the Xbox games and picked out a controller to replace his, which was broken. He also got two Nerf guns. Phillips shopped with her mother and got a doll and two outfits of clothes for both the doll and herself, as well as some pink sneakers.

Tench said he has been involved with the Elf Project since its onset and has seen the number of children that it assists increase every year. Donations are accepted throughout the year to help fund both the Elf and Angel Tree projects. Contact either the East Lincoln Fire Department or the schools for more information on how to help.

