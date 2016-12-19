Deputies: Man stole car with child inside

Staff report

A 3-year-old child is safe after a vehicle he was left in was stolen by a Gastonia man from a convenience store parking lot near High Shoals.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the incident occurred at Will’s Food Store in High Shoals at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. A driver pulled up to the gas pumps and went into the store, leaving the child inside the vehicle. Timothy David French, 39, of 209 Hartman Street, is accused of jumping into the vehicle with the child and leaving the scene, driving toward Gaston County.

Gaston County officers pursued the vehicle down Highway 321 and over several other roads before entering South Carolina, where York County officers assisted in the chase. The vehicle re-entered North Carolina and eventually stopped in Gaston County. The driver fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief chase. Deputies said speeds in the chase exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Emergency medical workers evaluated the child, who was in good condition. Lincoln County deputies transported the parents to Gaston County to pick up the child and the stolen vehicle.

French was charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and abduction of a child and one misdemeanor count of child abuse. He was issued a $60,000 secured bond.

French has prior convictions for felony credit card theft, larceny, financial card fraud, driving while license revoked, open container and possession of stolen goods in Guilford County in 2005, driving while license revoked in Alamance County in 2005, driving while license revoked in Stokes County in 2007, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance in Guilford County in 2009, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and assault and battery in Guilford County in 2013. He served nine months in prison for his 2013 convictions, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO