Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide

Staff report

Lincoln County deputies are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide at a home in Denver.

Deputies said two women were found dead in a home on Madison Lane at around 9 a.m. Monday when officers went to the home to serve an eviction notice.

Deputies said one of the victims was found in the living room and the other victim in the bedroom. Both of the victims were female and lived together in the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said both victims were in their 50’s and that it’s currently unknown how long they’d been dead.

Deputies said the names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.