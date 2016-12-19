Curtis, Saine discuss recent controversy at General Assembly

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina General Assembly has been thrust into the national spotlight following a special session called to introduce two bills aimed at limiting the power of governor-elect Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

The first, Senate Bill 4, was signed into law by outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, on Friday. SB4 strips Cooper of his authority over election boards.

The new law combines the State Board of Elections and State Ethics Commission and divides the board equally between Democrats and Republicans. It also makes appellate court judge elections partisan and allows the Court of Appeals to have a say in constitutional challenges to laws.

McCrory has yet to take action on House Bill 17, which would make all of Cooper’s cabinet appointments subject to state Senate approval. Republicans hold 33 of the 50 Senate seats as part of their veto-proof majority in both houses.

The bill would dial back the number of political appointments made at the governor’s discretion, as well. The General Assembly expanded that number to 1,500 when McCrory took office in 2012, but HB17 would cut it back down to 425.

State Sen. David Curtis, a Republican Denver resident whose district includes Lincoln County, said McCrory was allowed to fill those 1,500 positions with his own people because he needed help “fixing all the issues” he inherited from the administration of Democrat Bev Perdue.

“In 2012, when the Republicans took over, our state was in a huge mess,” Curtis said. “We had huge deficits, 10 percent unemployment, $2.5 billion debt to the federal government, I could go on and on about all the bad stuff. That’s why we allowed Gov. McCrory to fill all those positions with his own people and they did a good job … We think those people deserve to be rewarded and we’re pretty sure that if we had left the status quo then Cooper would have fired those people and filled those slots with the very people who got us into such a mess six years ago. We were just not comfortable allowing him to fire Republicans who have done, and are doing, a good job just to replace them with political appointments from the Perdue and Easley administrations.”

Hundreds gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday to protest the actions of the GOP-dominated legislature. Cooper has vowed to sue lawmakers for passing any laws that he feels are unconstitutional.

“Once more, the courts will have to clean up the mess the legislature made, but it won’t stop us from moving North Carolina forward,” Cooper said in a statement released on Friday.

Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, disagreed with Cooper’s assertion that the actions of the legislature are “unprecedented.”

“This has happened in the past, with the reason being that North Carolina, historically and traditionally, has been a legislative supremacy state,” Bitzer said. “The General Assembly is, by all accounts, the strongest branch of government in North Carolina. Historically, the governor has been fairly weak in his power, so this is not unprecedented in terms of how the state has operated in the past.”

Democrats have bashed the quick passage of the bills, referring to it as a “power grab” before Cooper is sworn into office on Jan. 1. Bitzer said it is “unusual” to have so many special sessions, particularly after a major election, but he said the legislature has acted constitutionally.

“Our actions are constitutional and they fall well within the bounds of how legislatures have performed in this state historically,” state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican, said. “Traditionally, we have a weak governor, and the power does rest with the legislature, so we acted accordingly.”

McCrory has not yet commented on his signing of SB4 and, as of Friday afternoon, it was unclear whether he would sign HB17 as well.