Criminal Charges — 12-19-16

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Glenn Greene, 44, of 1202 Edgewood Rd. in Bessemer City was charged on Dec. 15 with one count each of driving while impaired and open container prohibited for driver. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

Rickey Joe Drum, 41, of Maiden was charged on Dec. 15 with two counts of obtaining property by false representing animal’s pedigree. A $10,000 cash bond was set.

Stephanie Mascho Lingerfelt, 44, of 7404 Lingerfelt Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 15 with six counts of true bill of indictment. A $2,500 secured bond was set.

Georgette Marie Braswell, 41, of 230 Dirty Ankle Rd. in Lawndale was charged on Dec. 15 with two counts of true bill of indictment.

Ashlie Nicole Ocasio-Pacheo, 20, of 808 Hiddenglen Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 15 with one count each of fraud identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $15,000 secured bond was set.