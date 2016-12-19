More Citizens Center repairs on county agenda

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will convene tonight for their final regular meeting of 2016.

The leading item on the agenda calls for commissioner approval of a change order issued by Strickland Waterproofing for additional repairs to be made to the James W. Warren Citizens Center. The building is currently being renovated but, during the demolition process, issues were discovered when workers removed the old cladding. The issues were unforeseen and could not be identified on the original construction drawings, according to Lincoln County purchasing agent John Henry.

“The (siding) system that’s going on the building has to have a surface to adhere to,” Henry said. “When we started uncovering the south and east faces of the building we found that the mortar joints in the block weren’t finished and there were also tension rods that were exposed that were supposed to have been concealed in the block wall. Our fix to that is using 16-gauge steel framing and putting sheeting over that for the (siding) system to adhere to. Everything that we uncovered was part of the original construction of the Citizens Center.”

Strickland Waterproofing, based in Charlotte, has estimated that the work would come at a cost of $208,605, which would be pulled from the county fund balance. If approved, Strickland’s subcontractor will start on the project within the next week or two. According to Henry, the repairs constitute an additional 8-10 weeks of work, meaning that Citizens Center project likely won’t be complete until late June or early July.

In other county business, the public works department is asking the commissioners to consider a contract with SCS Field Services for design, permitting, construction and inspection for repairs to slabs at the North Brook, Owls Den, Tin Mine and Optimist Club Road convenience sites. According to public works director Don Chamblee, the slabs are in place to allow easier drop off of waste for Lincoln County residents at the convenience sites. Repairing the slabs would come at a cost of $159,390 that would be pulled from the appropriated fund balance from the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund.

The commissioners will also take action on eight zoning cases that were discussed at a joint meeting with the planning board on Dec. 5. The planning board has recommended approval of all requests except one that calls for a 38-lot residential subdivision located on the west side of Highway 16 Bypass about 200 feet southeast of Lowesville Lane and 400 feet southwest of Sifford Road in the Catawba Springs Township. The planning board voted unanimously to deny the request.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton. The full agenda is available to view online at www.lincolncounty.org.