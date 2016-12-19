A Christmas long remembered

CHARLES EUREY

Guest Columnist

World War II was raging in the winter of 1944. I was stationed in England, flying C-47 transport planes for the 437th Troop Carrier Group. It was a vicious winter with deep snow everywhere. The ground was frozen so hard that our ground troops had to use hand grenades to blast fox holes. Their feeble trenching tools were useless.

We were on a large American airbase near Ramsbury. It was a small village, with a couple of pubs, small houses, shops and a church or two. We had been flying supply missions for a few months, primarily to Gen. George Patton’s army in France, mostly gasoline to keep his army moving fast.

Now it was December and the weather had turned bad. “Stinking” weather as we called it, cold, rain, snow and fog. It meant there were a lot of days we couldn’t fly. On Dec. 17, the Germans launched a surprise attack and broke through our thinly held lines. The weather was so bad that the entire American air force was grounded. The enemy troops and tanks could move about freely, without fear of air attacks. It was a time of turmoil and confusion. English-speaking German troops, dressed as American soldiers, infiltrated our lines and wreaked havoc, changing road signs and such.

The Americans were caught completely off guard. Our troops were forced to retreat, creating a bulge in our front lines. It became known as the “Battle of the Bulge.”

There was a little town called Bastogne, in Belgium, that had several roads running through it. These roads would be a great advantage to whoever held the town. General Ike D. Eisenhower ordered that the 101th Airborne had to hold the town at all costs.

The 101st was no stranger to us. In September, we had dropped them over Eindhoven, Holland as part of Operation Market Garden (read the book “A Bridge Too Far,” by Cornelius Ryan). Both the 101st and 82nd Airborne were involved and both secured their objectives, but the overall mission of securing a Rhine River crossing was a failure.

For the first few days, the Germans had it their way. Their big Tiger tanks were hard to deal with but they still needed the roads through Bastogne. The 101st wouldn’t budge. The battle went on for days and the Americans were running low on supplies, especially food and ammunition. Our planes were loaded and ready to go, but the weather had everyone grounded.

The troops in Bastogne were being battered unmercifully. The story was told that the German commander sent a letter to Gen. Anthony McAuliffe demanding the town be surrendered. McAuliffe wrote his reply on a piece of paper and handed it to the emissary. He was returned to the perimeter and there the officer opened the note. There was only one word: “Nuts.” “I don’t understand,” the German said to his American escort. “It means go to Hell,” the soldier replied. The bewildered German returned to his lines and the battle continued. Such was the spirit and courage of the Americans in Bastogne. Christmas was coming, but war doesn’t take holidays. Hope springs eternal in the human breast, but hope was fading fast for the embattled men in Bastogne. All eyes were on the skies, hoping and praying for better weather.

On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, we were up bright and early and the skies over Bastogne were clear. We got our briefing and headed for our planes. Soon we were nearing Bastogne and there were hundreds of planes in the area. Fighters were patrolling, dive-bombers were attacking German positions and a great mass of parachutes blossomed out of our transports as we flew low and slow over our drop zones. Everywhere I looked below I could see our men running through the snow to receive the life-saving gifts that were falling from the sky.

The enemy anti-aircraft fire was intense and I lost a good friend there, shot down in flames and killed. How many others there were I do not know. But freedom does not come cheap and a high price was paid in that cold and desolate place.

War knows no season, Christmas or otherwise, but how good it felt to know that we had delivered a wonderful Christmas gift to our troops battling a determined enemy. It was a real Christmas drama, a bunch of young guys flying C-47’s came bearing gifts for a bunch of young guys fighting for their lives.

Charles Eurey is a Lincolnton resident.