Arrests made in Lincolnton church break-ins

Staff report

Four people have been charged in connection with several recent break-ins at Lincoln County churches.

Detectives filed charges on Friday for break-ins at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, Long Shoals Wesleyan Chuch and Trinity Second Chance Church.

Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of Charleston Trail in Cherryville, was charged with three felony counts each of breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Kathrine Stewart Norrick, 26, of Black Street in Cherryville, and Jonathan Tyler Beavers, 21, of Henderson Road in Bessemer City, are charged with three felony counts of breaking and entering a place of worship, two counts of burglary and one count of conspiracy. They have not been arrested.

A 16-year-old male from Cherryville was also charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, burglary, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. The Times-News does not name 16-year-olds accused of crimes.

Deputies said that, during the investigation of the break-ins, fingerprints led to a suspect in a break-in at Webb’s Chapel Church in Gaston County. That suspect led to the suspects in the Lincoln County break-ins.

Deputies said one of the suspects confessed to breaking into two other area churches on Dec. 4 but the names and locations of those churches are unknown and no reports have been filed.

Image courtesy of LCSO